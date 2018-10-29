A Pop-Up at Space 519 Showcases Cozy Modern Knitwear

This Week’s Top Story

Space 519 (200 E. Chestnut St., space519.com) hosts a designer appearance and pop-up event for Soyer November 2 and 3. The visit marks designer Soyun Shin’s first local trip, and the Los Angeles resident is looking forward to soaking up all the city has to offer.

“Chicago has always been a city I’ve been curious about,” she says. “Every city always has a rhythm that’s unique to it, so I’m pretty much embarking on Chicago with an open canvas. I’m curious about the historic cityscape by the water, the ‘soundtrack’ of its energy, and — greatest of all — its residents and what they love.”

Truth be told, Shin already has a pretty good understanding of what her local customers love. Her pieces have sold at Space 519 for six years, and store owners Jim Wetzel and Lance Lawson have provided consistent feedback on what sells best, and how their customers would like to see the pieces tweaked.

As such, this week’s pop-up will showcase updated versions of five Soyer designs that Space 519 shoppers have gone wild for over the years. What’s more, the pieces have updated twists based directly on feedback from Space 519.

Made from Italian textiles, Soyer’s cozy pieces are designed for layering and modern sweater dressing. Meet the designer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Karen Millen is offering 20 percent off all coats through Thursday. Take your pick from an orange riding coat with a faux fur collar (reg. $530), a high-neck wrap coat (reg. $799), or a short leopard-print jacket (reg. $399). To score the discount, enter COATS20 at checkout.

The Tie Bar (918 W. Armitage Ave., thetiebar.com) hosts a pop-up bridesmaid dress shop November 2 to 4. Open mostly by appointment with some slots available for walk-ins, the shop will showcase bohemian styles from Show Me Your Mumu. The event marks the first Chicago pop-up shop for the brand, which also has a capsule collection of men’s wedding accessories made in collaboration with The Tie Bar. To make an appointment, send an email here, or, try nabbing a walk-in on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re more into wellness than witchcraft, here’s how to celebrate Halloween your own way: Through Wednesday, The Spa at JW Marriott Chicago (151 W. Adams St., marriott.com) is offering its Trick or Treatment spa package ($195). After a full-body exfoliation followed comes a milk-and-honey body mask; then it’s time for a warm-oil scalp massage and a hydrating dose of body soufflé. You won’t even have to knock on any doors to get your next treat: After the service, sip a glass of champagne and nibble on chocolates prepared by the hotel’s pastry team.

Meanwhile, Spa at Dana (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) has a pumpkin-spice facial on offer ($140); you can also opt for the salted-caramel body exfoliation or a vanilla-chai-scented manicure and pedicure.

Or, have a seasonal spa day at home. The Body Shop (3 N. State St., thebodyshop.com) has products to help you along, with its new Vanilla Pumpkin collection now in stores. Inspired by fragrant baked goods, items include a shower gel infused with handpicked vanilla ($10) and a rich body butter ($21) with hints of hazelnut and maple syrup. The products come in festive packaging inspired by the Day of the Dead.

Trunk Club Chicago (325 W. Ohio St., trunkclub.com), a styling service that offers online and brick-and-mortar shopping experiences, just renovated its River North Clubhouse. In the newly reopened space — which also houses the company’s headquarters — individual fitting rooms are takes stylistic cues from various fashion brands. There’s also new furniture, with pieces culled from Trunk Club’s collaboration with CB2.

Online luggage retailer Away plans to open a Gold Coast store. Read more.

Jason Wu will be honored by the Costume Council of the Chicago History Museum. Read more.

See inside the third annual Chicago Men’s Fashion Awards. Read more.

