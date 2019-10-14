A New Spa Brings Green Beauty to Lincoln Square

This Week’s Top Story

Lena Rose (4645 N. Rockwell St., lenarosebeauty.com), an eco-friendly boutique and spa, is now open in Lincoln Square. Owner Jenny Duranksi’s obsession with green beauty began during her days as a nail technician. After developing mysterious ailments from working around chemicals, she studied up on cleaner solutions before opening her own Albany Park spa in 2017. The original spot is still open, offering nontoxic manicures, pedicures, and a hair-removal technique called “sugaring.” But with more space comes more offerings, and the new Lena Rose has two treatment rooms devoted to body wraps, scrubs, energy work, and more.

Available at discounted introductory rates, seasonal treatments include the Harvest Moon Day Spa package (reduced from $300 to $200 for a limited time). The 2½-hour treatment includes a body scrub, an herbal body wrap, and bodywork with organic CBD cream. The Harvest Moon Facial, which uses pumpkin enzymes to polish and brighten up skin, is also on sale (currently reduced from $120 to $95).

With a makeup studio, a boutique, and a cozy kitchen space churning out flower-topped chai, the pink-walled spa will also host events ranging from panel discussions to moon circles. Next up: a grand opening celebration, scheduled for October 23 from 5 to 9 p.m., with D.I.Y. beauty stations and more. R.S.V.P. to hello@lenarosebeauty.com.

Top Sales This Week

The sale section at Alice and Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) is filled with bright, whimsical styles. Pick up a bow-neck top with cherry-colored pinstripes (reduced from $330 to $198) and a tie-dye maxi skirt (reduced from $485 to $291).

At Roots (605 N. Michigan Ave., roots.com), stock up on comfy wardrobe basics at a discount. The clearance sections has offerings such as French terry sweatpants (reduced from $68 to $49.99) and a classic crew sweatshirt with the cheery saying “Daydream Believer” (reduced from $78 to $64.99).

Old Town boutique Handle with Care (1710 N. Wells St., hwc-chicago.myshopify.com) is closing after 40 years in business. The closing sale takes 40 percent off everything in store, including a faux leopard coat, a snakeskin sweater, and a black faux suede dress.

Home & Design

Boll & Branch has partnered with Nordstrom to bring its sustainable home goods to select locations of the department store. Starting on October 21, the brand’s fair trade certified sheets, pillows, and throw blankets will be available at Nordstrom Oakbrook Center (10 Oakbrook Center, shop.nordstrom.com).

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) is now offering Rounds Boxing classes at its five local gyms. Most boxing classes are 30 to 45 minutes, but not this one. The 60-minute session was created in partnership with professional boxers, and it’s billed in a press release as “unapologetically hard.”

Exhale (945 N. State St., exhalespa.com) has partnered with NYC-based dermatologist Dennis Gross on a new treatment. The 60-minute Detox Facial ($245) uses a liquid peeling system and exfoliating enzymes to target dullness; it also works to improve skin’s texture and tone.

Retail News of the Week

