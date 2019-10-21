A Very Goopy Pop-up Opens in River North

This Week’s Top Story

After hosting its first Chicago pop-up in 2015, Goop (goop.com), Gwyneth Paltrow’s $250 million wellness content company, is back with a brand new local store. And yes, it’s just as gloriously Goop-y as you’d expect.

Open from October 25 to January 5, Goop MRKT takes over a Sasha Adler–designed space at 48 East Oak Street. The shop’s mix of products range from microderm facial exfoliator to a $55 “smile maker,” a.k.a. vibrator, called the Fireman. You’ll also find home goods, supplements, aromatherapy goodies, and a built-in wet bar slinging botanical vodka cocktails at various events.

About those events: Throughout the holiday season, the pop-up plans to host festive soirees targeting different types of shoppers as organized by personality type.

Top Sales This Week

Jayson Home (jaysonhome.com) is holding its first warehouse sale in two years. At the Jayson Home warehouse (701 N. Albany Ave.), the event takes 50 to 90 percent off furniture, vintage goods, gifts, textiles, rugs, garden décor, and more. The sale takes place Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day; it’s cash and credit card only.

Ted Baker’s (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) sale section is filled with pieces to stash for upcoming holiday parties. Score a sheer pussy-bow blouse with golden dots and lacy trim (reduced from $225 to $135) and a maroon midi dress with a full, swirling skirt (reduced from $395 to $237).

AllSaints (46 E. Walton St., us.allsaints.com) has select pieces available for 60 percent off. Granted, pretty featherweight styles like the Priya Rosa wrap dress (reduced from $228 to $91) and the Cindi Lace top (reduced from $150 to $60) won’t ward off Chicago’s October chill. But why not book a resort getaway with all the cash you saved?

Events

Veronica Webb will appear at Space 519 (200 E. Chestnut St., space519.com) for a book signing on Thursday, October 24. The supermodel will sign copies of Marcellas Reynolds’s book, Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion ($50), which will be available for purchase. Wine and light bites will be served. The event is open to the public, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to elise@space519.com.

Eskell (2029 N. Western Ave., eskell.com) holds a Home Energy Clearing Workshop on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Cindy Luffred of Revealing Soul, who also reads auras from her Gold Coast apartment, will walk through instructions for creating good energy for yourself and your family at home. The event is free, but R.S.V.P. is required.

Launches

Cos (40 E. Oak St., cosstores.com) has created a capsule collection entitled Archive Editions, Inspired by Bauhaus. Available at only three Cos stores in the United States — including the Oak Street location — the collection will be available to shop on Friday. Comprising six menswear pieces, six womenswear pieces, and one accessory, the line nods to the Bauhaus movement through geometric forms and a crisp color palette of white and grey.

Coat Check Chicago (coatcheckchicago.com), which makes women’s outerwear, has introduced its Southport Overcoat ($595). Designer Liz Williams felt called to create the style, which has an oversized high collar and on-seam pockets, after binging a season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Shop the vintage-inspired piece online or at local boutiques Felt and Florodora.

Retail News of the Week

Influencer Courtney Trop teamed up with Chicago brand Little High, Little Low on a t-shirt collaboration. Read more.

V’s barbershop is now open in Wicker Park. Read more.

Blo Blow Dry Bar has opened a location in Vernon Hills. Read more.

Share







