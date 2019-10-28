A New Chicago Company Slings Gender-Neutral Clothes for Kids

This Week’s Top Story

The new, Chicago-based brand Alike (alikekids.com) creates unisex clothing for children. Founded by locals Melissa Serpico Kamhout and Kaitlin Meyer, the brand was inspired by Serpico Kamhout’s own experience seeking clothes that would appeal to both of her kids, who are fraternal twins.

The collection — which comprises t-shirts ($52) and jeans ($110 to $140) — is designed to be kind to the environment. Shirts are made from organic cotton and printed with designs that use water-based inks, while the denim is “upcycled” from vintage pieces in a process that creates very little waste and uses minimal water.

The line is kind to children, as well: Meyer and Serpico Kamhout donate a percentage of sales from each item to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that provides a weekend’s worth of food for kids in need.

Top Sales This Week

RSVP Gallery (1753 N. Damen Ave., rsvpgallery.com) has taken 30 to 60 percent off select brands in store and online. Score a red satin jacket (reduced from $1,045 to $522.30) or heart-print pants with bleach distressing (reduced from $660 to $264).

Walter E. Smithe (smithe.com) is holding its Trade-In Sale through October 31. The promotion allows shoppers to trade in their old furniture for a credit of up to $500 toward new purchases, plus 20 percent off. Walter E. Smithe will even haul the old furniture away, and donate it to Chicago Furniture Bank. Find more details here.

Through its So Fall, So Good promotion Madewell (madewell.com) is offering discounts through today. The sale takes 20 percent off purchases of $100 or more if you enter the code NEWLEAF at checkout. If you’re in the store, the discount will automatically be taken at the register. Use the opportunity to get a discount on new arrivals, including a double-breasted wool coat with a windowpane print (reg. price $248).

Market

Shopscura, a so-called “mystical market,” takes over Ace Hotel Chicago (311 N. Morgan St.) on Halloween eve. Curated by West Town boutique Dovetail, the otherworldly event showcases 16 “spiritual” vendors. You’ll find aura healers, crystal experts, smudge kits, tarot cards, and more. Find complete details here.

New Arrivals

Just in at Eskell (2029 N. Western Ave., eskell.com), the Amala Ring ($740) is a custom piece comprising sapphires, emeralds, and rubies; it’s topped with a single diamond, and set in a yellow gold band.

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) hosts a discussion on Sleep and Regeneration at Patron Gallery (673 N. Milwaukee Ave.) on Tuesday. The free event, taking place from 6 to 8 p.m., offers strategies for getting more restorative sleep, and also includes a guided meditation led by an Equinox instructor. Don’t snooze on reserving a spot.

Retail News of the Week

Macy’s will stop selling fur by 2021. Read more.

Block 37 has a new Krispy Kreme donut shop. Read more.

Local boutique Winifred Grace just got a puffy, zip-up corduroy jacket. Read more.

