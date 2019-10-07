Winifred Grace Has a Big New Space in Andersonville

This Week’s Top Story

Winifred Grace (5632 N. Clark St., winifredgrace.com) has moved to a larger location after five years in business. The Andersonville boutique, now open at the corner of Clark and Olive, has an open floor plan and plenty of natural light. It’s meant to feel friendly and inviting, as owner Winifred Gundeck hopes the store will become a neighborhood hangout as well as a place to shop.

“This is one of the many advantages to being on the corner: Now even more of Andersonville’s residents are finding us; and if you know me you know that I am in love with this neighborhood for so many reasons but the biggest reason is the people,” she recently wrote on Instagram.

The boutique sells women’s clothing and accessories, along with vintage home goods and bath and body products. This season, new arrivals include soft jeans from Flying Monkey Denim, jewelry from local label La Kaiser, and leather shoes by KJ Made.

Top Sales This Week

The Allsaints (46 E. Walton St., allsaints.com) mid-season sale shaves 50 percent off dresses, sweaters, leather jackets, handbags, and more. For Fall, nab a V-neck sweater made for layering (reduced from $198 to $118) and a kimono printed with feathers (reduced from $198 to $138).

Through October 31, Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) is offering 20 percent off upholstery and custom orders. If you’d like to check out the stock over champagne, light bites, and books, stop by this evening: From 5 to 7 p.m., the store is hosting a book signing with the authors of Travel Home.

At Escada (51 E. Oak St., escada.com), sale pieces include a silk taffeta printed coat (reduced from $1,850 to $740) and a linen jacket trimmed with lace (reduced from $495 to $198). Other items in the sale section include bags, pants, tops, and belts.

At Michael Kors (900 N. Michigan Ave., michaelkors.com), newly discounted goods include suede ankle boots (reduced from $199 to $149) and a leather moto jacket with a faux shearling collar (reduced from $550 to $412). The sale section is also stocked with puffer jackets, watches, bags, and more.

Pop-Up

To coincide with the Chicago Marathon, running label Tracksmith (tracksmith.com) will host a pop-up at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel (12 S. Michigan Ave.). Open October 11 through 14, the shop will showcase Tracksmith’s full fall/winter 2019 collection, as well as a capsule collection specifically designed for the marathon.

Health & Beauty

Spa@TheWit (201 N. State St., thewithotel.com) has rolled out a treatment specifically designed for marathon runners. Available from October 13 to 19, the Release & Restore massage ($125 to $195) includes deep-tissue work, trigger-point technique, and stretching. It also uses warm towels to relieve sore muscles.

Retail News of the Week

Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy. Read more.

RSVP Gallery teamed up with BJ the Chicago Kid on a capsule collection. Read more.

Amazon plans to open a grocery store in Chicago. Read more.

Share







