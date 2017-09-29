Maria Pinto’s Fall Collection Is Inspired by International Architecture Plus, a new Nordstrom pop-up, a lounge for runners, and a bar that sells grooming products.

Maria Pinto Fall Collection Photo: Courtesy of Maria Pinto

This Week’s Top Story

Renowned local designer Maria Pinto has dropped her new Fall collection, and it’s inspired by the famous architect who was labeled “queen of the curve.” Pinto’s fascination with Zaha Hadid has been ongoing, and the architect also inspired Pinto’s recent Spring collection. Still, “she continued to be my muse,” Pinto said.

The new collection is marked with asymmetrical shapes, wrapping, and negative space. The Dietrich—a denim jacket with a trapeze shape and a circular window at its back—was inspired by one of Hadid’s buildings in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Zaha coat, which has pin-tucked seams, takes its visual cues from buildings along the High Line in New York.

Pinto will showcase the architectural collection at a private fashion show at the new Viceroy Hotel this evening. But, the public can easily access the pieces at m2057.com or at the M2057 Style Studio at 833 West Washington Boulevard.

Top Sales This Week

Icebreaker (44 E. Walton St., icebreaker.com) has taken 40 to 70 percent off its spring and summer 2017 styles. But, don’t let the season fool you: These goods will help to ward off the fall and winter chill. Pick up a unisex beanie made of stretchy wool (reduced from $39.95 to $19.97) or a zip-up sweatshirt in lightweight fleece (reduced from $220 to $110).

Ted Baker’s (1009–1011 N. State St., tedbaker.com) Fall Shopping Event takes 25 percent off dresses, jackets, sweaters, and more—but it ends at midnight on Friday. Act quickly to score discounts on a midi dress with a garden-inspired jacquard print (reduced from $595 to $446) and a wool wrap coat (reduced from $595 to $446).

Pop-Up

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., nordstrom.com) continues its pop-up series with a new installment opening on Friday. Dubbed Pop-In@Nordstrom Welcomes Everlane, the shop stocks ethically made, affordable basics for men and women. Items will also be available online, and include premium Japanese denim, T-shirts, dresses, Italian leather boots, and more.

Opening

J. McLaughlin (jmclaughlin.com) has opened a new boutique in Naperville. At 216 Main Street, the boutique sells clothing and accessories for men and women. Comfy fall styles include faux suede leggings ($165) and a cowl-neck cashmere sweater ($378).

Health & Beauty

Equinox (equinox.com) will host a Regenerative Runner’s Lounge at 1215 West Fulton Market on October 2. Geared toward Chicago Marathon runners—or any running enthusiast—the free event will feature a Q&A with David Siik, creator of Precision Running. There will also be a meditation lounge, performance massages, stretching with Equinox trainers, and more. RSVP here.

Retail News of the Week

A new bar in Fulton Market offers cocktails, haircuts, and men’s grooming products. Read more.

A Chicago skateboarder-turned-model stars in Marni’s new campaign. Read more.

Lululemon will open a Fulton Market store. Read more.

