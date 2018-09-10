The Ruby Room’s New CBD Massage Will Make You Feel Like a “Well-Cooked Noodle”

This Week’s Top Story

First thing’s first: A new treatment at Ruby Room (1743–45 W. Division St., rubyroom.com) features cannabis, but it won’t get you high. Yes, the Wicker Park spa can now add a touch of CBD oil — which is derived from the plant — to any massage or facial. But the compound has no THC (the psychoactive cannabinoid that gets you stoned), and it has storied therapeutic benefits. It’s said to combat everything from chronic pain to inflammation and anxiety, which aren’t bad side effects for a spa service.

We recently popped by the spa to test out the CBD-infused massage, and were at first a bit leery of the orange, CBD-infused beverage that was offered in the cozy lounge area. A staffer assured us, though, that the only thing we’d feel from the drink is “relaxed” — and the same can be said of the massage.

Or, as Ruby Room owner Kate Leydon says: “[the services] will work away your stress, aches, pains, and leave you feeling like a well-cooked noodle.”

The spa is one of the first in Chicago to offer CBD oil and cream as an add-on to any service, and its shop is also newly stocked with CBD products. Look for capsules, gummies, tinctures, creams, and even honey filled with CBD. In addition to the benefits listed above, the products are said to help relieve sleep disorders.

Top Sales This Week

M2057 (833 W. Washington Blvd., m2057.com), the line from local designer Maria Pinto, is holding its Summer Sale. Dresses, tops, skirts, and scarves are available for steep discounts. Score an asymmetrical halter top with revealed seams (reduced from $275 to $50) and the flowy, sleeveless Sabina dress (reduced from $395 to $200).

To make room for its Fall 2018 inventory, which has a rugged “Go West” theme, Stuart Weitzman (701 N. Michigan Ave., stuartweitzman.com) is offering sandals, flats, pumps, and more for at least 50 percent off. Snatch up the suede Gatsby booties with crystal-flecked heels (reduced from $798 to $399) and a sling-back stiletto with rose detail (reduced from $445 to $223).

Pop-Ups

As Chicago reported, Everlane (everlane.com) is hosting a pop-up Denim Counter at 160 North Morgan Street through September 16. The company only has stores in New York and San Francisco, and this temporary brick-and-mortar will showcase the brand’s new Authentic Stretch denim, which comes in silhouettes including high-rise cigarette, mid-rise skinny, and high-rise skinny ($68 a pair). If you’re not familiar with Everlane, here’s what to know: The company prides itself of transparency, and keeps its costs reasonable by avoiding markup fees. It also has great denim — browse the new styles here.

Pop-In@Nordstrom, the pop-up concept at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com), has launched a new Mexico-inspired theme. The ¡Viva México! shop is now open at the Michigan Avenue store, selling apparel and accessories from Mexican designers. The shop also sells tote bags, pom-pom sandals, sun hats, handmade jewelry, and more.

Health & Beauty

Bloomingdale’s (900 N. Michigan Ave., bloomingdales.com) holds its Make Up Date on September 15. The event, which showcases fall beauty trends, kicks off with a show; there will also be breakfast bites, a live DJ, and one-on-one “glam appointments” with reps from various beauty brands. There’s a $25 reservation fee, but it’ll be returned in the form of a gift card upon check-in. RSVP by calling 312-440-4553.

Who likes zits? Yeah, exactly. Zit Stick is a brand new product from Glossier, which just opened a pop-up shop at 114 North Aberdeen Street (check out Chicago’s photos of the beautiful space here). Now available at the pop-up, the $14 product is billed as a “breakout eraser.” With pen packaging, a stainless-steel tip, and a clear finish, the product can go under or over makeup and be easily stashed in a pocket or bag.

Retail News of the Week

Kylie Cosmetics will be sold at Ulta in time for the holidays. Read more.

Hilary Swank’s fashion line Mission Statement is now available at Nordstrom Oak Brook. Check it out.

Leslie Hindman Auctioneers will sell ’90s Versace during its September 21 auction. Read more.

