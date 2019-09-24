A Chicago Startup Wants to Mail You CBD

This Week’s Top Story

If you hadn’t noticed, there are lots of new CBD businesses out there. Currently, Equilibria (equilibriawomen.com) is the one at the tip of Chicago women’s tongues — or more accurately, under their tongues in a 10 milligram dose.

The Chicago-based company is helmed by locals Coco Meers and Mary Capron, who describe themselves as “serial tech entrepreneurs.” A year and a half ago, Capron happened to be chatting with Meers about her newfound love for CBD, and a techy new business was born.

“[Mary] told me that CBD allowed her to part ways with three heavy pharmaceuticals she was using for mental health and chronic pain,” Meers said in an email. “She spent a year researching cannabis science, and counseling women in local meetup groups and online forums on how to use CBD and other cannabinoids.”

Marketed as a company that’s “for women by women,” Equilibria distinguishes itself from other brands by offering personal dosage consultation.

“When we were first … discovering the sea of CBD brands, it was confusing to know where to start and how exactly to incorporate CBD for different wellness goals — sleep, anxiety, inflammation,” said Meers. “Everyone’s biochemistry is different.” So at Equilibria, every member gets a personal dosage specialist who dials in their daily routine.

The company operates on a subscription model, with customers receiving monthly deliveries containing two to three products and ranging from $89 to $129. There’s also a $49 beginner box for newbies, and an option for one-off purchases. Among the goodies on the menu: softgels, drops, various creams, and a tote bearing Equilibria’s goddess-inspired logo. Get complete details here.

Top Sales This Week

Gemini (1911 W. Division St., geminishop.com), the sister boutique to Wicker Park’s Penelope’s, is holding its Summer Sale. During the event, pick up discounted goods for men and women, including a short-sleeved shirt with a hand-painted print (reduced from $235 to $179) and an orange linen dress with a scoop neck and a single pocket (reduced from $193 to $145).

The Summer Sale continues next door at Penelope’s (1913 W. Division St., shoppenelopes.com), where prices have been slashed on items including a pink dress with jaunty white polka dots (reduced from $75 to $59).

Escada (51 E. Oak St., escada.com) is offering deep discounts on select items. Stock up on fall layers with a floral jacquard bomber jacket (reduced from $895 to $358) and an embellished leather jacket (reduced from $2,995 to $1,198).

Jonathan Adler’s (676 N. Wabash Ave., jonathanadler.com) Fall Furniture Event runs through today. The promotion takes 25 percent off all furniture pieces, including a sofa with a high tuxedo back (regularly $3,395 to $4,195) and a nickel-plated cabinet with a starburst pattern (regularly $2,500).

Health & Beauty

Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) is another stylish brand dipping its toe into CBD. The fashion company recently partnered with Kush Queen, a luxury cannabis business, to put out the Alice + Olivia + Kush Queen collection. Now available in Alice + Olivia’s Michigan Avenue store, the collection comprises a CBD-infused body lotion, bath bomb, and a bubble bath. Aimed mainly at reducing inflammation, the products are lightly scented with lavender; the bath bomb also has hints of vetiver (said to assist with circulation) and sandalwood (thought to promote mental clarity).

Studio Three (648 N. Clark St., studiothree.com) hosts an event combining yoga with essential oils on September 29 from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. The Vinyasa-style class pairs scented oils with complementary yoga poses; participants will focus on the concepts of clarity, focus, and energy. Each student will leave with three miniature essential-oil blends.

Market

Randolph Street Market (1341 W. Randolph St., randolphstreetmarket.com) holds its September edition on Saturday and Sunday. The indoor market will offer its usual array of antique, vintage, and repurposed art, fashion, and more; there will also be something new.

The inaugural vintage motorcycle show takes place at this weekend’s market, letting let guests snap photos with more than 45 American, Asian, and European bikes that date back from before the 1980s.

Retail News of the Week

