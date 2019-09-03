A Pop-Up Shop for High-Tech Outerwear Hits West Loop

This Week’s Top Story

Los Angeles–based Aether (aetherapparel.com) has opened its first Chicago pop-up at 918 West Randolph Street. Referred to as an “outpost,” the minimalistic, 1,200-square-foot space is also the first local spot to sell Aether’s products. The brand is best known for its high-tech outerwear, but it also sells full collections for men and women — everything from t-shirts and pants to accessories. Notably, this winter, the company plans to roll out its first-ever mountain boot. If you’re more of a rider than a hiker, here’s an inside tip: the Chicago store has a Ronin 47 motorcycle on display — and it’s for sale.

Top Sales This Week

Rent the Runway (renttherunway.com) hosts its Pop Up Chicago Sample Sale at Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) September 5 through 14. On Level 2 of the shopping center, the pop-up offers designer clothing, handbags, and accessories for up to 90 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack’s (nordstromrack.com) Clear the Rack event wraps up today. The promotion offers an additional 25 percent off “red-tag” clearance items, resulting in 75 percent off pieces from designers such as Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch. Find local stores here.

Launch

Anthropologie (anthropologie.com) has launched a 70-piece home collection in collaboration with Soho Home. The Anthropologie store at 111 East Chicago Avenue carries select pieces from the line, which includes ottomans, beds, chairs, and more — all inspired by the historic Soho House locations in London and Greece. Peep the collection here.

Retail News of the Week

Hindman’s Haute Couture & Luxury Fall Fashion auction will feature Christian Dior clothing worn by actress Olivia De Havilland. Read more.

Isabel Toledo, who designed clothing for Michelle Obama, has died. Read more.

Virgil Abloh designed a new capsule collection of handbags to be sold exclusively at the MCA. Read more.

