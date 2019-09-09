A Ritzy-Sustainable Market Opens in Wicker Park

This Week’s Top Story

Billed as Chicago’s first “luxury sustainable shopping experience,” Bide Market (bidemarket.com) will have its first run this Saturday at Wicker Park’s Exchange312 (1714 W. Division St.) The market is the brainchild of Parisa Morris, who also helms Chicago’s all-natural, vegan, and zero-waste skincare company Town & Anchor.

“With Bide, I wanted to create a shopping experience for both customer and vendor to truly connect,” Morris said in a press release. “Sustainability is a crucial component of our core brand ethos. Bide offers consumers the comfort of knowing all brands are creating a positive impact on the word and I hope it creates a community of likeminded vendors.”

The vegan, plastic-free event will feature jewelry, beauty products, apparel, and home décor. After the market’s debut, Morris plans to host more seasonal events, as well as pop-ups during the holidays.

Top Sale This Week

Rent the Runway’s (renttherunway.com) Sample Sale is still on, running through September 14 at Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) The event takes up to 90 percent off designer clothing, handbags, and accessories.

Health & Beauty

Infrared saunas are popping up everywhere, and the trend has also made its way into haircare. BOSS Hair Group (842 N. Orleans St., bosshairgroup.com) now offers Infrared Rebuilding Treatments, and is said to be the first local salon to provide this kind of service.

Available a la carte or in packages ranging from $208 to $411, the phytoprotein treatments repair and add body to weakened hair. The services make use of an infrared iron, which use ultrasonic vibrations and cold-fusion therapy to repair the internal structure of hair.

Ohm your way into the weekend. Lululemon’s new Lincoln Park flagship (944 W. North Ave., shop.lululemon.com) hosts a meditation and book signing on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The session will be led by Megan Monahan, who’s an ambassador for the yoga brand as well as the author of Don’t Hate, Meditate! The ticket price includes a copy of the book; find complete details here.

Equinox (equinox.com) has opened a new location at the Lincoln Common Development, which is set to open later this year. At 2355 North Lincoln Avenue, the posh gym clocks in at nearly 33,200 square feet, and offers a vast strength-training floor as well as group classes in yoga, cycling, and more. There’s also a co-working space, a full-service spa, and a kids’ club.

Pop-Up

Fashion illustrator Kristine Steiner will sketch guests at a pop-up event at the St. Jane Hotel (230 N. Michigan Ave., stjanehotel.com) on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The keepsake sketches are complimentary, which is always in style. To book an appointment, email RSVP@stjanehotel.com.

Retail News of the Week

Fashionista profiles the rise of luxury gift shops in museums, including the MCA. Read more.

Amazon Prime’s series PR Girl tracks Chicago-based fashion and beauty publicists. Read more.

Shop this sporty gift guide for Chicago Bears fans. Read more.

Share







