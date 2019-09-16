Find the Perfect Rug at This Eskell Popup

This Week’s Top Story

As home decor goes, rugs are investment pieces — and finding the right one can make or break a room. Here to take the edge off the process at Eskell’s upcoming event with Jaipur Living. Taking place this Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Eskell (2029 N. Western Ave., eskell.com), the night market will let shoppers browse one-of-a-kind rugs and hundreds of samples from Jaipur Living, which empowers female artisans at the grassroots level (find out more about the org here). Also on hand: cocktails and a staff of rug experts on hand to answer your questions. Don’t worry: They don’t expect you to already know what a pile is, or to be up on all the latest weaving techniques. R.S.V.P. to the market here. And if you want another dose of Eskell’s bohemian brand of home décor, consider booking a stay at its new Boutique Retreat also on the northwest side.

Top Sales This Week

Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) just presented its spring/summer 2020 collection — which is inspired by Princess Diana — at New York Fashion week. But as it makes way for the new, the brand is offering discounts on previous season’s merchandise. Sale items include an oversized tote with colorful leather details (reduced from $448 to $259) and a tailored dress printed with pottery, wildflowers, and longhorns (reduced from $498 to $299).

At Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com), items in the “Marcdown” section include an oversized R. Crumb t-shirt from the Redux Grunge collection (reduced from $125 to $75) and a glittery transparent bag with a cross-body strap (reduced from $335 to $237). The brand also just presented a colorful, jubilant new collection at NYFW; get a preview of what’s to come in the springtime here.

Health & Beauty

Now open in River North, G.O.A.T. (300 W. Ontario St., goatchicago.com) offers a “climb and cryo” combo. The climbing aspect refers to group fitness classes on the VersaClimber; each 30-minute session is said to burn 600 to 800 calories. Recovery services include cryotherapy; there’s also an infrared sauna. With design from hip interior design firm Siren Betty, the studio also has a sleek look inspired by a high-end hotel and a relaxation area known as the Legends Lounge.

Astro Wifey and Blowout Junkie team up for a beauty event (230 N. Michigan Ave., stjanehotel.com) on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The night will offer snacks and sips as well as $30 dry styles, including waves, curls, and braids. There will also be lash applications. Though all manicures with Astro Wifey have been booked, you can make an appointment for hairstyling by emailing style@blowoutjunkie.com.

Pop-Up

Fleur Marche (fleurmarche.com) hosts a CBD-themed pop-up at Chill Meditation + Massage (222 W. Kinzie St., chillchicago.com) today from 5 to 7 p.m. Sip on a CBD-infused mocktail and shop products from the high-end brand, which makes oils, drops, and kits with themes such as sleep, beauty, and PMS.

Launches

Graziela Gems (grazielagems.com), a jewelry line based in Highland Park, is now sold at Neiman Marcus Michigan Avenue (737 N. Michigan Ave.). The department store’s offerings include white floating diamond earrings ($6,950) and a yellow gold diamond starburst necklace ($1,200).

Retail News of the Week

Hart Schaffner Marx is the exclusive tailored clothing partner for the Chicago White Sox. Read more.

TopGolf Swing Suite has opened a new space at the 900 Shops. Read more.

Royal (and Northwestern grad) Meghan Markle has launched a debut fashion collection. Read more.

