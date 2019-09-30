Go on a Luxury Watch Crawl in the Waldorf Astoria

This Week’s Top Story

Three luxury watch brands — IWC, Panerai, and A. Lange & Söhne — have opened side-by-side boutiques in the Waldorf Astoria (11 E. Walton St., waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com). Operated by Burdeen’s Jewelry, the boutiques mark each of the brand’s first brick-and-mortar presence in Chicago. Each shop has a distinctive design.

The A. Lange & Söhne boutique is the German brand’s first in North America, and its design incorporates natural stone inspired by mountains in Germany. Next door, the Panerai store was designed by the brand’s new creative director, and it’s spruced up with Tuscan marble and brass. IWC’s boutique, meanwhile, has a stately feel marked with a beige color palette and dark-wood accents. Hit them all up in a luxury watch crawl — the commute from store to store certainly won’t take much, um, time.

Top Sale This Week

Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com) is offering an extra 20 percent off some of its sale bags, which have already been discounted by 40 percent. Pick up the Tag Tote (reduced from $395 to $189.60), which comes in 10 colors, or the Large Backpack (reduced from $195 to $93.60).

Health & Beauty

Clinique brings its national #Skinnovation Pop-Up to Oakbrook Center (100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, oakbrookcenter.com) on Saturday and Sunday. The event will let guests test out new products, including the Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation, which comes in 28 shades. The pop-up will also feature technology that uses face scans to pair shoppers with their most flattering makeup shades.

Exhale (945 N. State St., exhalespa.com) just launched its Recovery Class. Designed to help reset the body after a tough workout — or heck, just a tough day — a session incorporates stretching, myofascial release therapy, and mediation.

Market

The Chicago Pizza Summit will be focused on — you guessed it — cheesy snacks. But the event will also offer some shopping in its Chicago Makers Market Pizza Pop-Up. Local brands including Dearborn Denim and The Tie Bar have created pizza-themed merchandise specifically for the event, which takes place on Sunday. Find more details here.

Home & Design

Home Carpet One (3071 N. Lincoln Ave., homecarpetone.com) has completed a $1.5 million renovation on its Lincoln Avenue showroom. During the two-year renovation, the flooring company added 4,000 square feet of retail space. It now has a cabinet department, and also stocks carpets, tiles, stone, vinyl, and hardwood surfaces.

Retail News of the Week

Block 37 is getting a Krispy Kreme. Read more.

Desiree Rogers is the new CEO of Black Opal Beauty. Read more.

A Northwestern alum has launched a plant-based footwear brand. Read more.

