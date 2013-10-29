Edit Module
Roy’s Furniture Is Back in Lincoln Park

A fire destroyed the building a year and a half ago. It’s reopened, and it’s still a bargain.

By Lynn Okura Bey

Published Oct. 29, 2013

Roy’s Furniture (2455 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-248-7878), the family-owned Lincoln Park store destroyed by fire 17 months ago, reopened over the weekend.

The original building had to be demolished, and in its place stands a brand-new showroom with high ceilings, an all-glass storefront, and raw finishes. Though the loft-like space is much more modern than its predecessor, Roy’s hasn’t strayed from its roots.

Prices remain affordable—items including sofas, dining tables, and beds are under $1,000. For young families and apartment-dwellers, it’s still a welcome alternative to big box shops.

