This Luxury Chicago Hotel Has Rooms for $11
Forget about waiting on a Black Friday deal: Mark your calendar to nab up this Chicago hotel steal tomorrow.
The Jet-Setters’ Guide to Weekends
With more—and more affordable—direct flights than ever before, it’s easy to plan a long-weekend jaunt abroad. Here, a playbook for 10 stellar mini vacations.
First Look: Viceroy Hotel Puts Spotlight Back on Beautiful Room Design
Some new hotel offerings focus on public spaces—which Viceroy also does, well—but the new Gold Coast hotel invests in its rooms, and it shows.
Here’s Why This New Wicker Park Hostel Is Already Changing Its Name
The Hollander opened its doors in November, but it’s already rebranded. What gives?
First Look: Ace Hotel Chicago’s Waydown Rooftop Opens Tomorrow
The laidback rooftop bar in the West Loop will cap off the Ace Hotel’s preview period with a grand opening tomorrow night.
Take a Romantic Retreat at the Center of Michigan’s Art Coast
Picnic amid the scenery that inspires that art; we created a two-day itinerary that includes relaxation and a hike.
Indulge in Nostalgia at This Idyllic Wisconsin State Park
A tranquil kayak trip, a 1950s supper club, and a chance to truly unplug
The Farmstead Inn Is for Travelers Who Take Farm to Fork Seriously
Snag a reservation at Joseph Decuis Restaurant in Indiana, farm tour included—hay tossing optional.
Love Antiques? LeClaire Is Pickers’ Paradise
We get the inside scoop on where to shop at this Iowa hotbed of vintage treasure hunting.
Plan the Perfect Wine Tour Within 2 Hours of Chicago
This Michigan route encompasses 21 wineries, with a short detour for sandboarding, if you’re up for it.
A Two-Day Plan for the Quintessential Midwest Road Trip
Cheese and beer, of course, but not just any old kinds: Visit America’s cheese capital and the second oldest brewery in the country.
Easy Escapes: 7 Weekend Retreats You Should Take This Summer
Need to unwind this summer? From woodsy hideaways to romantic beach jaunts, we found seven weekend retreats just a short drive away.
A Frank Lloyd Wright Lover’s Dream Getaway
This summer is the 150th anniversary of the Wisconsin native’s birthday. Pay homage the right way—visit six of his buildings in one weekend.
