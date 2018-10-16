The Four Best Roast Chickens in Chicago
From crispy skin to flavorful meat, these birds have it all.
1 Somerset
Perhaps it’s cheating to inject a delicious sausage blend beneath the skin of your roast chicken, but who cares? $60. 1112 N. State St., Gold Coast
2 The Publican
The cooks here have firmly grasped an inalienable truth: Half the pleasure of a roast chicken is devouring that luscious, crisp skin. $27 for a half chicken. 837 W. Fulton Market, West Loop
3 Tanta
This Peruvian bird comes with a rainbow of ají chili sauces on the side, but the meat is plenty flavorful unadorned. $24 for a half chicken. 118 W. Grand Ave., River North
4 The Bristol
Half a golden-skinned chicken, in its own warm jus, lounging atop a mound of dill spaetzle, is a truly beautiful thing. $27. 2152 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown
Share
Advertisement
A Night at Neon Wilderness
4 days ago
The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now
2 weeks ago
The Four Best Soup Dumplings in Chicago
4 weeks ago
Get Tasty Frozen Treats at Pretty Cool Ice Cream
1 month ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.