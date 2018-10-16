Edit Module
The Four Best Roast Chickens in Chicago

From crispy skin to flavorful meat, these birds have it all.

By Carrie Schedler

Published today at 11:14 a.m.

Tanta
Tanta   Photo: Jeff Marini

1 Somerset

Perhaps it’s cheating to inject a delicious sausage blend beneath the skin of your roast chicken, but who cares? $60. 1112 N. State St., Gold Coast

2 The Publican

The cooks here have firmly grasped an inalienable truth: Half the pleasure of a roast chicken is devouring that luscious, crisp skin. $27 for a half chicken. 837 W. Fulton Market, West Loop

3 Tanta

This Peruvian bird comes with a rainbow of ají chili sauces on the side, but the meat is plenty flavorful unadorned. $24 for a half chicken. 118 W. Grand Ave., River North

4 The Bristol

Half a golden-skinned chicken, in its own warm jus, lounging atop a mound of dill spaetzle, is a truly beautiful thing. $27. 2152 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

