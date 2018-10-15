These Sweet Potatoes Deserve a Place at Your Thanksgiving Table

This autumnal side dish from the Bristol’s Todd Stein brings haute cuisine flair to flavors from the chef’s Jewish and Middle Eastern heritage. Making your own labneh requires some advance prep, but the creamy, tangy result beats the store-bought stuff any day.

Sweet Potatoes with Labneh and Pomegranate Gremolata

Yield:4 servings

Active time:40 minutes

Total time:Up to 48 hours

16 oz. Greek yogurt Salt and black pepper 2 lb. Sweet potatoes, washed, peeled, and cut into wedges 3 tsp. Olive oil, plus extra for drizzling ½ tsp. Ground cumin ½ tsp. Ground coriander ¼ tsp. Ground cinnamon ¾ cup Blanched hazelnuts, toasted and chopped 1 Bunch parsley, chopped 1 cup Fresh mint, chopped Zest of ½ lemon ¼ cup Pomegranate seeds

Spoon the yogurt into the center of an 8-inch square piece of cheesecloth, gather the ends of the cheesecloth together, and tie shut.

Strain the yogurt by placing the bundle in a mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Let drain in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours. (The longer the yogurt drains, the thicker the labneh gets.)

Discard the liquid, then transfer the labneh to a mixing bowl.

Season the labneh with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Toss the potatoes with 2 teaspoons olive oil, spices, salt, and pepper.

Heat the remaining olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, and brown the potatoes, about 5 minutes per side. (Work in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan.)

Transfer potatoes to a sheet tray and finish cooking in oven until they’re easily pierced with a toothpick, about 15 minutes.

While potatoes cook, make the gremolata: Mix hazelnuts, parsley, mint, lemon zest, and pomegranate seeds in a bowl and season with salt.

Toss gremolata with potatoes.

Smear about a cup of labneh on a platter, and place potatoes on top of it (save remaining labneh for another use).

Top with a drizzle of olive oil and serve.

