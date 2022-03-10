St. Patrick’s Day at Gallagher Way

This family-friendly event has a plethora of St. Patrick’s Day festivities like live Irish music, dancing, magicians, and arts and crafts. To top it all off, there will be green beer and Irish coffee. March 13. 3635 N. Clark St, Wrigleyville. gallagherway.com

St. Patrick’s Day at Bub City – River North

River North’s Bub City will have beverage specials like green beer, Jameson shots, and Irish slammer shots. Food specials include a corned beef reuben with a side of golden waffle fries. Music starts early, 8 a.m. to be exact, which features a DJ followed by live music from ShyTown at noon. March 12. 435 N. Clark St, Near North Side. bub-city.com/chicago

Kegs N’ Eggs at Old Town Pour House

If the name for this event hasn’t pulled you in, maybe the deals will. Tickets are just $30, which gets you a breakfast of scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, bacon, sausage links, cinnamon rolls, cheesy potato casserole and fruit salad. Drink specials include Guinness, bloody marys and mimosas, and green Miller Lite. March 12. 1419 N. Wells St, Old Town. oldtownpourhouse.com

St. Patrick’s River Dying Party

Raised — as the name suggests — is a rooftop bar in the Loop. Enjoy one of the luckiest views in the city while witnessing the river dyed green. A ticket for the event costs $90 and includes an Irish-inspired breakfast, green beer and green beads for the occasion. March 12. 1 W. Wacker Drive, Loop. raisedbarchicago.com

Shamrock Crawl

If the Shamrock Shuffle isn’t for you, consider Wrigleyville’s Shamrock Crawl. Ticket prices range from $35-$50, and will guarantee you admission to over 20 bars in the area. March 12. Wrigleyville. chicagoshamrockcrawl.weebly.com

Hewn

If you’re hankering for a mix of sweet and savory baked good deliciousness this St. Patrick’s Day, look no further than Hewn. The Evanston bakery is serving up Irish soda bread, corned beef and cabbage hand pies, beer bread, whiskey caramel whoopie pies, and shamrock cookies. But, don’t wait: Pre-orders must be placed by March 10. Pick up for March 12 or 17. 1733 Central St, Evanston. hewnbread.com

Charm’d Pop-Up

The Charm’d pop-up promises all of the green-dyed cocktails, photo ops a-plenty, and St. Patrick’s Day fun that you could dream up. Sip on “magical” creations like “the pot o’gold,” that come in three sizes, with the “mega” meant for sharing with several pals, or satisfy your sweet tooth with a Baileys cheesecake parfait. This festive Wrigleyville spot, spanning multiple rooms and levels, is likely big enough to house all of your St. Paddy’s Day cheer. Through March 27. 3505 N. Clark Street, Wrigleyville. charmdbar.com

Gaijin

Gaijin, which specializes in okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake meal, has the St. Patrick’s Day food you may not have realized that you needed. Check out the West Loop restaurant’s Corned Beef Osaka-style okonomiyaki made with some spicy mustard for a little extra kick. Through March 3.1 950 W Lake St, West Town. gaijinchicago.com/menu

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

If a donut (or two, or three) is calling your name this holiday, check out Stan’s Donuts & Coffee. How does strolling the newly green-minted river while chomping on a Green River Glaze sound? Or dunking your Irish Cream Bismark into a Baileys? Munchies on. Through March 17. Multiple locations. stansdonuts.com

Hub 51

Hub 51 is frying up a veritable St. Patrick’s Day feast. Order the Potato Debris, deep fried potatoes with cheddar, green onion, bacon and crema, or perhaps a corned beef sandwich made with homemade sauerkraut, Swiss, mustard, and of course Vienna corned beef on rye. March 12-17. 51 W. Hubbard, Near North. hub51chicago.com