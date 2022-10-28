1. Sunshine Crawl

Avoid the vampires and kickstart your halloweekend with Halloween DAY Crawl taking place in River North. From sun up to sun down, you can haunt bars from Moe’s Cantina to Hubbard Inn. By purchasing a ticket you’ll get free admission and food and drink specials. Oct. 29. eventbrite.com

2. Jump Start the Dead

Time Out Market is gearing up for Day of the Dead. The holiday isn’t until Tuesday, but festivities over five days are in order, like mariachi bands, stilt walkers, and palm readers. Oct. 29-Nov. 1. timeout.com

3. Spooky State Street

If you find yourself on State Street this weekend, celebrate what some call the artist’s holiday with Arts In The Dark. This parade features cultural organizations and artists from around the city. Oct. 29. artsinthedark.com

4. Pups on Parade

Our four legged friends need a fright, too, so take them to the Streeterville Dog Halloween Party. For 35 years, this event has brought together both dogs and cats for a costume contest. This year, Alderman Brian Hopkins and Maureen Schulman will judge the best-dressed. Oct. 29. mcachicago.org

5. Classic Cinema

End your halloweekend at The New 400 Theaters with the screening of Halloween, which will transport you to Haddonfield, Illinois, home of Michael Myers. Oct. 30. thenew400.com

6. Take a Stab

IO Godfrey is pulling out all the stops for its Slash Dance party, an ’80s slasher-inspired rooftop bash complete with on-theme performers, haunted igloos, and surprises too terrifying to hint at. Oct. 29. eventbrite.com

7. Fear on the Pier

Costumes are the dress code at Nightmare on Navy Pier, Offshore’s take on 21+ trick-or-treating. Enjoy a night of lakeside frights, including prize giveaways, dancing, and bottomless drinks. Oct. 29. offshorerooftop.com

8. Unsafe Haven

If you’ve never “done” Rocky Horror on Halloween, you’ll want to study up in preparation for Haven Chicago’s immersive Science-Fiction Double Feature variety show. Oct. 29-30. havenchi.com

9. Freaky Family Fun

Albany Park’s cozy Khepri Cafe is throwing its first-ever Halloween party, a festive, family-friendly pop-up with drink specials, donuts, pumpkin decorating, and trick-or-treating. Oct. 29. facebook.com

10. Exciting Elixirs

Stop by Rose Lounge’s Black Rose Halloween Party for a chilling lineup of themed cocktails — if you’re daring enough to try a Poison Apple or a Black Magic Margarita, that is. A sweet perk: your ticket will include a Halloween dessert in addition to your drink of choice. Oct. 29. exploretock.com