1. You Gotta Be Jo-king

Get ready to laugh it up this weekend, because Jo Koy’s World Tour is making a stop right here in the Windy City. The coffee house comedian will be cracking up the United Center for a sidesplitting start to the weekend. Apr. 7. ticketmaster.com

2. Springtime Blues

Vibe to the relaxing sounds of blues icons like Pokey Bear, King George, and more at the Chi-Town Blues Festival. And because the event is held at the Horseshoe Hammond Casino, you can try your luck and really sing the blues. Apr. 8. Chi-town Blues Festival

3. Double Dribble

Come cheer on our Chicago Bulls as they face off against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center. End your weekend with a slam dunk as the best of the best go head-to-head. Apr. 9. nba.com

4. Mystery Music

Ever feel like doing something spontaneous? Sofar Sounds has you covered in River North this weekend with their secretive, intimate live music events. The venues are kept a mystery until 36 hours before the show, meaning that the party could be starting where you least expect it. Apr. 8. sofarsounds.com

5. Hop to It

Get in the Easter spirit with a Bunny Bar Hop across seven of Parkway Bank Park’s best bars and restaurants. Chomp down on a Chicago-style dog with fries, then spend the evening enjoying delicious Easter-themed cocktails. Apr. 8. eventbright.com