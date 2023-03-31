1. Comic Booked

Put on your best cosplay at McCormick Place South for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Known as C2E2, this year’s convention features another CE: Chris Evans, a.k.a. Captain America. Mar. 31-Apr. 2. c2e2.com

2. Hello!

The Book of Mormon, boasting nine Tonys and over 4,300 shows, is back to knock on the doors of the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Described by co-creator Matt Smith as “an atheist’s love letter to religion,” the limited run spans three weeks. Mar. 28-Apr. 16. thebookofmormontour.com

3. Ice Race

If you’ve ever played too much Mario Kart or been distracted mid-Blackhawks game by the thought of drifting a zamboni, Go-Karting on Ice has you covered — albeit on a smaller scale. Race up to seven competitors on the Fifth Third Arena track. Mar. 31-Apr. 2. explorehidden.com

4. Egg-citement

More than 20,000 candy- and toy-stuffed eggs are waiting to be claimed at Newcity’s Egg Hunt. Finding a golden egg comes with a special prize, but there’s also face painting, balloon artists, and photo stations, plus drink tickets for those who are too old to hunt. Apr. 1. experiencenewcity.com

An Oddity Space

Wall-mounted anatomical specimens, human hair wreaths, prosthetic eyeball jewelry — it’s probably at the Oddities Flea Market. Vendors will be flanked by live music and several classes, from Victorian hairwork to heavy metal yoga. Apr. 1-Apr. 2. theodditiesfleamarket.com