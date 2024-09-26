1. Ready to Ride

Relive the best of summer at this three-day fest benefitting St. Helen School. A true neighborhood celebration, the annual St. Helen Carnival is being held in the heart of Ukrainian Village. There’ll be plenty of traditional carnival rides, music acts, and food from local vendors. September 27-29. sthelenchicago.org

2. Walk for a Cause

This Saturday, the AIDS Run & Walk will take place to support AIDS Foundation Chicago. As a participant, you can help raise funds and awareness for people living with HIV and AIDS. The event is being held at Soldier Field and starts at 9 a.m. Register with a team or on your own — or, help out as a volunteer instead. September 28. classy.org

3. Warm Up and Cool Down

For the first time ever, the Empty Bottle Presents is putting on a two-day, multi-genre festival at the Salt Shed. Warm Love, Cool Dreams will feature the return of The Jesus Lizard for their first Chicago show in six years, as well as performances by Kelela, Floating Points, and more. You won’t have to worry about missing any sets — they don’t overlap. September 28-29. ticketmaster.com

4. Get Jazzy

Experience the best of jazz at the annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival this weekend. The event, co-produced with the Hyde Park Jazz Society, celebrates the culture and legacy of jazz on the South Side. Hear from dozens of talented musicians at venues across the neighborhood. The event is free, and donations keep it that way for years to come. September 28-29. hydeparkjazzfestival.org

5. Summer Finale

Looking to make the most of your Sunday? Head over to Oak Street Beach for Sunday Morning Beach Club’s last event of the summer. There’ll be yoga on the sand, two cold-plunge tubs and an “adult slip n’ slide.” That’s not to mention free juice samples. It’s free to attend, but don’t forget to RSVP. September 29. instagram.com