For a Day With the Kids

Planets in the Park

Get a lesson in Astronomy at Smith Park with telescopes and mini lessons. Stare into the sky on a warm, sunny night and learn from astronomers the mysteries of the cosmos. June 14. chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Juneteenth Jubilee

Start the day off with fun family activities and end it with music, comedy, and dance at the second annual Juneteenth BBQ & Block Party presented by the Dusable Museum and Chance the Rapper. Celebrate black history with the best food, art and entertainment the community has to offer. June 19. socialworkschi.com

Millenium Movies

When the nice weather descends on Chicago, the last thing you want to do is be inside. Make your way to Millenium Park for one of their movie nights in the Millennium Park Film Series. Classics such as E.T. and Jurassic Park are staples in the series, but don’t forget about the new blockbusters being shown like Barbie and Wonka. Tuesdays. July 16- August 20. chicago.gov

The Great Lake Race

Hang out at Navy Pier and watch as the Parade of Boats take off on the 333-mile distance race to Mackinac Island. Pick your favorite boat and cheer it on as they sail away from the city and up Lake Michigan. July 23. navypier.org

Not a “Plane” Beach Day

Pop a few chairs and blankets along North Avenue beach to watch the Chicago Air and Water Show. Gaze toward the sky for a view of the planes diving overhead and look toward the water to see sailboats of every shape and size bobbing on the blue water. August 10 & 11. chicago.gov

For the Fitness Gurus

Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

Barre and Beyond

Grab a friend and head to Mary Bartelme Park to try that barre class you’ve had your eye on all winter. Show up a few minutes early to throw your name in the raffle to win some Beyond Yoga gear and free studio classes. After your workout, grab a bite to eat and some fresh pressed juice from Health + Combat. June 2. eventbrite.com

Post-Work Pier

Every Tuesday night throughout the summer, cardio and yoga classes will be offered at Navy Pier to anyone looking to meet their fitness goals after work. Start with a cardio class and then move to a sunset yoga class for a cool down for the perfect evening by the lake. Tuesdays. June 4-August 27. navypier.org

Lunges at Lincoln Common

Kick of your summer of fitness at Lincoln Parks Health and Wellness Weekend with a range of classes from gyms and studios in the area. Try some pilates, barre, or strength training and then explore the business showcase and find your next wellness kick. June 8 & 9. lincolnparkchamber.com

Dance with the DJ

Have fun and get fit at the Chicago Outdoor Fitness and Dance Festival at Morgan Park. The festival will feature a DJ, seven dance fitness classes, and dance performances. After you’re done dancing, grab something to eat from the food vendors and enter the raffle to win a prize. July 20. nextleveldancefoundation.org

For the Foodies

Photo: Lucy Hewett

Dog Days of Summer

The city’s best hot dogs are going to head to head at the third annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest in Portage Park. Local music will play all day alongside local arts and crafts vendors. And bring the kids along to play in the designated kids area. June 1 & 2. chicagoevents.com

Caffeine Fridays

Every Friday morning of the summer, Counter Culture Coffee opens up their training center for a 10 a.m. tasting event. Stop by on a break from work and try a wide range of brews. Learn from coffee experts the ins and outs of their favorite blends and get a boost for the rest of the day. Fridays. eventbrite.com

Writing the Recipes

Learn from the best in Asian cooking at City Lit Books with author Clarissa Wei and fellow food writer, Kevin Pang. Wei’s new book, Made in Taiwan highlights Taiwanese food and culture from this Taipei-based journalist. June 7. eventbrite.com

When Coffees Collide

Big Shoulders Coffee 2024 Get Roasted event will be every coffee drinker’s dream. Watch coffee roasting while you snack on homemade pastries and drink the creamiest espresso, while coffee artists make beautiful latte art. A bonus: You’ll receive a bag of coffee when you leave. June 9. eventbrite.com

Culinary Creations

While Taste of Chicago’s main event may not be until September, you don’t have to wait the whole summer to preview some of the culinary delights they offer. Neighborhood pop-ups will be spread around the city all summer in Rogers Park, Pullman Park, and Marquette Park, in this celebratory tasting event. June 15, July 27, August 17. chicago.gov

Where’s the Beef?

One thing Chicago takes seriously is Italian Beef. Don’t miss the Italian Beef Festival in Bridgeport for a chance to taste the best beef Chicago has to offer. Live music and drinks will round out the event, making for the perfect foodie festival. June 15 & 16. italianbeeffestival.com

For a Night Out With Friends

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Get Schooled

Go back to learnin’ at the Summer School Series Trivia Night every Wednesday at Bandit in the West Loop. Tables are available for two, four, or six people. Grab a few drinks and shareable snacks as you test your school smarts. Wednesdays. June-August. eventbrite.com

Games Galore

If trivia isn’t your thing, go to Punch Bowl Social for their board game night on Wednesdays. Choose from modern and retro board games and snack on some complimentary chips and salsa while you battle your friends on the board. Wednesdays. June-August. eventbrite.com

Fires and the Full Moon

Bring your friends for a night under the stars and watch as fire dancers show off their talent on the beach at the Chicago Full Moon Jam at Foster Beach. Acoustic musicians will play throughout the night making for the perfect beach night vibe. June 20. chicagoparkdistrict.com

Finer Things With Friends

If you’re looking for a more refined night with your friends, grab a few blankets and spread out in Jefferson Memorial Park to listen to the Grammy-nominated Grant Park Chorus. Relax with your friends and enjoy the sounds of the music and the warm summer breeze. July 11. chicagoparkdistrict.com

Pick Your Park

Pack some snacks and pick your favorite park to watch a movie with your friends. Whatever neighborhood you’re in and whatever your movie tastes are, Movies in the Parks has options. Showings include The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, Back to the Future, Wonka, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. All summer. chicagoparkdistrict.com

For the Arts & Culture Enthusiasts

Move With the Music

Join Chicago band Andie & the Bandits at Epiphany Center for the Arts for a perfect summer night of smooth music, food, and drinks. Find your summer vibe at this sun down concert and relax into the music. Bring a few friends, your family, or ride solo as you listen to the perfect summer music. June 5. epiphanychi.com

Smooth Jazz Summer

Every first Friday of the summer you can be serenaded by smooth jazz with this Jazz in the Court series at Hyde Park’s Harper Court. Bring a chair and find your favorite spot as you settle in for the night. Maybe grab some lunch at the local restaurants surrounding the area and start your weekend off right. June 7, July 5, August 2. eventbrite.com

Get Crafty

Whatever your craft is, Community Craft Circle in Bridgeport has a place for you. Designed as a space for artists to come together, this group gathering throughout the summer is the perfect place to bring your artistic skills to a group of likeminded people. Sew, knit, crochet, paint, sketch, or write and be in the company of other artists. June 11, July 9, August 13. eventbrite.com

Bag Some Books

All bibliophiles unite for this community book exchange at Anna & Frederick Douglas Pavilion. Bring your gently used books to trade with others for new stories to keep you reading all summer long. Crafts and refreshments will round out the event available to all ages. June 12. eventbrite.com

Dance for All

Joffrey for All is a public performance featuring the best ballet the city has to offer. Grab a blanket and some snacks and head to Millennium Park to watch the fan-favorite performances put on by the dancers for everyone to enjoy. If you want to do some dancing of your own, movement classes will be offered before the performance to make for a full dancing experience. June 16. joffrey.org

Paint in the Park

Find your creative streak at Art in the Park at Russell Square Park with other artists in this event full of inspiration and artistic expression. Activities include painting, tie-dyeing, and book-binding as you relax on a warm, sunny day. August 24. eventbrite.com

For the Pets

Beer, Brats, and Your Best Friend

Dog Daddy Beer and Brat BBQ is taking over Clark Street Dog’s patio for this afternoon event for you and your furry best friend. Grab your pup a treat at the pup cup station and enter the raffle to win some prizes. If you get hungry, there are beers and brats for the humans. June 9. eventbrite.com

A Day for the Dogs

The ever-popular Montrose Dog Beach is hosting its Dog Days of Summer event that your dog won’t want to miss. When you arrive, grab your gift bag full of treats and head to the beach. Don’t forget to enter your name in the raffle for a chance to win a private sail with your pet. July 1. eventbrite.com

Furry Photos

Dress your pet in their Sunday best for this photo pop-up at the Roscoe Village Farmers Market. After you’re done getting your weekly produce, take your pet to get their best pics for that portrait you’ve always wanted to get done. Hop in a picture for a full family photo you’ll keep forever. July 7. eventbrite.com

Puppy Pawty

Grab your pet and head to Pawpalooza at Lakeshore East Park for an afternoon of furry fun. Local rescues will be in attendance to show how they support animals in the community and inspire others to join. Games and treats will fill the event for a day your dog will never forget. July 13. eventbrite.com