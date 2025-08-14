What began as a way for performers to support their friends and colleagues at the height of the AIDS epidemic has become a yearly celebration for Chicago dance. For more than three decades, the city’s biggest companies have come together for a night of awe-inspiring performances at Dance for Life. The August 16 concert this weekend at the Auditorium Theatre — and gala after-party — will raise funds for the Chicago Dance Health Fund, which years ago expanded beyond HIV-AIDS to support anyone in the dance field facing unexpected expenses due to a chronic health condition. The fund has again widened its lens to include mental health and general wellness support for dancers in need.

Dance for Life ends, as it always has, with a finale performed by a wide array of dancers from across Chicago’s scene. All but one of those finales has been choreographed by Randy Duncan, who stepped down last year amid his own health crisis. After giving his time and talent to Dance for Life for more than 30 years, Duncan was forced to take time off awaiting a kidney transplant.

Duncan tasked Hubbard Street Dance Chicago rehearsal director Jonathan “Jojo” Alsberry with taking his place when he got sick last year—and again this year when he got the news that he was receiving a kidney. The pair go way back: Alsberry studied with Duncan at the Chicago Academy for the Performing Arts. We spoke with the pair about their past experiences and this year’s performance.

Describe the first time you and Duncan met each other.

Alsberry: I was born and raised in Normal, Illinois. I was part of the dance program in high school and Randy was coming down frequently to teach master classes at Illinois State University. It was me as a freshman in high school and a bunch of university students taking the class and I’ll never forget it. Immediately a lightbulb came on. I auditioned for the Academy and I ended up moving in with Randy for my senior year. He taught me everything.

Duncan: He went to school every day like a regular student; it wasn’t like I had to be his parent. In the kitchen, he did have to get used to some stuff because he was only used to his mom’s cooking. The macaroni and cheese she made was a little different than mine.

Alsberry: It was giving gourmet kitchen.

Duncan (center, right) after a performance. Photo: Michelle Reid

Randy, you’ve worked with thousands of students over the years. And the Dance for Life finale is iconic. Why was Jojo the right person to pass the torch to?

Duncan: Well, I haven’t completely passed the torch.

So, you’ve got first right of refusal next year?

Duncan: Yes. But Jonathan was the only one I thought about once I knew I wasn’t well enough to go in and work with folks two years ago. Nobody else knew about this and I didn’t really want them to know. I talked to him and he’s the only one I had in mind to do the finale.

Alsberry: I was blown away. I had been dreaming about what I could do if I were ever in those shoes, but never really thought it would be a real thing.

Duncan: He was shocked that I asked him again this year. After the operation, I didn’t know rehab was going to take this long.

Alsberry (center, left) at 2024’s Dance for Life. Photo: Michelle Reid

In hindsight, Jojo, you threw in the whole kitchen sink last year. What are you going to do to top that?

Alsberry: This year, I’m really inspired by family. Randy’s story is what solidified that for me. His organ donor could have been anonymous. She chose to make herself known and is now a part of Randy’s chosen family. I wanted to pay homage to the people who were at the beginning of Dance for Life. Margaret Nelson has been doing lights for the finale from the get-go. I brought back Richard Dayhoff to do the costumes. He was there for the first two years with Randy. There are even dancers in the cast who were a part of those first years.

Randy, why did you ultimately decide to open up about your health?

Duncan: I didn’t let anybody know because I didn’t want the kids at the Academy to worry about me. They should be worrying about themselves and their technique. I had to make sure it was the right time. We put the word out that I was looking for a live donor, and this young lady, Renatta Davis, read my story and came forward. For somebody to be willing to open up their body, to do that and give to a total stranger is just amazing. God really does send earthly angels. And this happened to be mine.