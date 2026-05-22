1. Jammin’ Outside

If your weekend crew all have different music tastes, then the Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival in Lake View might be the perfect outing. There’ll be something for everyone with a variety of acts — including DJs, tribute bands, and violinists — playing on two stages. May 22-24. chicagoevents.com

2. Rides at the Zoo

A day at the zoo is always a fun summer activity, but Lincoln Park Zoo’s Summer Kickoff is bringing it to another level. Kids can learn fun facts about their favorite zoo animals at educational talks, and then take turns going down a giant slide and riding a Ferris wheel. Secure ride tickets online to avoid long lines. May 22-25. lpzoo.org

3. An A-May-zing Fest

Start off the season of street fests at Mayfestiversary. The event, hosted by two Ravenswood breweries, will feature live music on two stages, 10 food pop-ups, and kid-friendly activities like skeeball and face painting. The event is free, though a $5 suggested donation supports a local food pantry. May 23-24. mayfestiversary.com

4. El Festivo Latino

Latin music lovers will spend the weekend dancing at Sueños Chicago, a two-day music festival being held at Grant Park. There’s no shortage of shows to attend with 40 performances across three stages, but definitely don’t miss massively popular headliners J Balvin, Kali Uchis, and Fuerza Regida. May 23-24. suenosmusicfestival.com

5. Up and At ‘Em

If you’re not too tired from the weekend, get moving early on Memorial Day. The Rise Pilates Club is hosting a free pilates class at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville. Make sure to bring a yoga mat and set an alarm — the class starts promptly at 7 a.m. May 25. gallagherway.com