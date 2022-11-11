1. Stage Directions

The Interrobang Theatre Project premieres playwright Emily Schwend’s “A Mile in the Dark” this weekend at Rivendell Theatre, bringing to life the story of Jess, a grieving step-daughter trying to make sense of her life in the aftermath of a tragedy. Nov 11–12. rivendelltheatre.org

2. New Jazz Age

Twenty-one-year-old, New York-bred jazz vocalist Samara Joy will take the stage in six quartet performances at Jazz Showcase this weekend, bringing rhythm and scale that will feel right at home in Chicago. Nov 11–13. jazzshowcase.com

3. Tunnel Vision

It’s opening weekend for the Chicago Botanic Garden’s annual holiday lights display, which runs through the first week of January but always sells out quickly. Boasting a massive tunnel made of 100,000 dazzling lights, this exhibition will become your new favorite winter tradition and photo op. Nov. 11–13. chicagobotanic.org

4. Music for an Arcade Cocktail Bar

Replay Lincoln Park is catering to Harry Styles fans this weekend, offering a pop-up completely devoted to all things Harry’s House. Patrons can sip themed drinks, pose with cardboard cutouts, and dance like they’re back at Styles’ United Center residency shows. Nov. 11–13. replaylincolnpark.com

5. Hot Stuff

Engine Coffee (1109 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square) is hosting a pop-up market curated with Chicago’s most devoted art and vintage hunters in mind — and with the added perk of caffeine at the ready. Nov. 13, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. instagram.com