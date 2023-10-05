1. So Much Beer, So Little Time.

More than 65 breweries make an appearance at the Chicago Beer Festival at the Field Museum this Saturday. One ticket gets you 40 vouchers to some of the finest brewskis the Chicago area can offer. If you’re looking to crack open more cold ones, an early admission ticket gets you inside an hour earlier so you can swig some exclusive specialty beers. Oct 7. thechicagobeerfestival.com

2. Run this City

While you may not be able to lace up your running shoes for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon if you haven’t already signed up, spectating this record-breaking race is a great time in itself. Watch expert runners take a tour of 29 different neighborhoods, starting and ending in Grant Park. Oct 8. www.chicagomarathon.com



3. Honor Indigenous Culture

Celebrate and honor the contributions of indigenous peoples this weekend at the fifth annual Indigenous Peoples Day Arts and Music Festival. Wicker Park’s Chop Shop will host some of the most famous indigenous performers throughout North America. You can also expect a variety of interactive workshops and demonstrations. There’s no charge for admission, but guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets online. Oct 8-9. skypeopleentertainment.com

4. Comedy and Culture

Las Locas Comedy is looking to one-up their historic comedy show from last year with the second annual Latina Comedy Festival. With more than 35 of the most gut-wrenchingly hilarious Latinx comedians from across the city, this is the perfect way to kick off your Hispanic Heritage Month. Oct 5-7. latinacomedyfestival.com

5. Weekend for Wine

Whether you’re a newbie sipper or a full-blown sommelier, the Lincoln Park Wine Festival has wine lovers covered this year. The festival’s seventh annual event at Jonquil Park takes place across the entire weekend. Your general admission ticket gets you 12 wine tastings along with a commemorative tasting glass. If you’d like to taste an additional five specialty wines, the VIP ticket might be for you. Oct 6-8. chicagoevents.com