1. Drink and Golf

Looking for a spot to hang and watch the 2026 Masters tournament? Head to the all-weekend Masters Watch Party at Lottie’s Pub in Bucktown for plenty of drink and food deals. On Sunday, the bar will lay out a putting green for you to test your golf skills and win Lottie’s gift cards and golf merch. April 9-12. lottiespub.com

2. Out with the Old

It’s (almost) time to retire some of those winter clothes. Make an evening out of revamping your closet at the Spring Spritz Clothing Swap at the Flat Iron Arts Building. Bring clothing items in good condition and trade them for fresh pieces, all while enjoying a complimentary spritz cocktail and small bites. April 10. getpie.at

3. Art at the Pier

Don’t miss one of the city’s biggest contemporary art events. Expo Chicago is bringing exhibits from all over the world to Navy Pier for its 13th year. The art fair’s highlights include a new collaboration with the Obama Presidential Center and a continued partnership with the Galleries Association of Korea. April 10-12. expochicago.com

4. Your Cup of Tea

Tea enthusiasts will feel at home at the Chicago Tea Festival in Jefferson Park. Try tea samples from about 30 vendors and watch cultural showcases, like traditional Japanese dance and drumming, while you sip. You can also learn how to create masterful tea blends at “tea cupping” workshops. April 11-12. chicagoteafestival.com

5. Palestinian Cinema

The 25th annual Chicago Palestine Film Festival will screen a collection of about 50 feature films, documentaries, and shorts created by Palestinian filmmakers and about Palestine. The festival, held at the Gene Siskel Film Center, will also include live Q&A sessions and a stand-up performance by the Palestine Comedy Club. April 11-28. palestinefilmfest.com