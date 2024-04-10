1. Monumental Art in the Park

Artist Brendan Fernandes, a Black Cube Art Fellow, will be hosting his first public art intervention as a part of his series, New Monuments. The performance will take place in Grant Park at the General John Alexander Logan Monument and will challenge the historical context of the monument with a dance performance by dancers from Chicago’s BIPOC and Queer communities. Apr. 10-13. Blackcube.art

2. Poppy Pop-Up

Paper or Plastic, a self described “occasional book and record shop” will be taking over Third Season, a local retail, coffee, and apothecary shop, with one-of-a-kind finds carefully curated to impress. The focus is on the “obscure and approachable” to help everyone find that one special item they’re looking for. Apr. 12-14. instagram.com

3. Swap Shop

Chicago Fair Trade’s Conscious Closet Club is hosting the ultimate weekend-long thrifting event at Envision Unlimited Westtown Center. Bring some of your own items and swap with others to celebrate fashion sustainability. Guests can take home as many as 10 new items and mingle with other thrifters over appetizers and beverages. Apr. 12-14. eventbrite.com

4. Never Too Late for a New Year

The second annual Lao Pi Mai (New Years) Celebration is taking place this weekend at The Hatchery Chicago. The event will be a total cultural experience with a buffet of food and a mini marketplace with items imported from Laos for purchase. Guests will be immersed in Laos culture in this family-friendly event. Apr. 13. laostoyourhouse.com

5. Sipping with Neighbors

There’s nothing better than a cold beer on a warm spring day. Spend the day at Meeting Tomorrow with master brewers and fellow beer lovers at this year’s Northwest Brewfest. There will also be plenty of food options to pair with your beer and a DJ to keep the party going. Apr. 13. northrivercommssion.org