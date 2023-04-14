1. Mellencamp Melodies

It’s not every day that you get the chance to see a Midwest legend like John Mellencamp. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is playing three consecutive shows at the Chicago Theatre, his first Chicago-area shows in six years. Apr. 13-15. msg.com

2. Festival De Cine

This year’s Chicago Latino Film Festival, celebrating its 39th year, features over 100 movies from across the Spanish-speaking world. Many of the films debuted at other prestigious events, including the first Puerto Rican-produced film to premiere at Sundance. Apr 13-Apr. 23. chicagolatinofilmfestival.org

3. Expo Experience

Navy Pier might look a little different this weekend, thanks to EXPO Chicago. After all, it’s usually not adorned with contemporary paintings, sculptures, and installations from over 170 regional, national, and international artists. Apr. 13-Apr. 16. https://www.expochicago.com

4. Social Satire

Premiering Saturday, the iO Theatre puts our sociopolitical climate under a comedic microscope with Satirical Race Theory, an improv show featuring an all-Black cast. Get a ticket, before Florida lawmakers figure out how to ban it. Apr. 15-Jul. 1. ioimprov.com

5. Marg My Words

Cinco de Mayo isn’t here yet, but don’t tell that to the organizers of Margarita Fest in River North. Sample up to 15 margaritas, pose for photo ops, or just dance to the music — if you’re sober enough. Apr. 15. rivernorthfests.com