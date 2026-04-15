1. Gospel Night

Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church invites gospel music lovers to attend their centennial anniversary, hosted by Chicago Gospel Radio 1390’s Sonya Blakey. The evening will feature performances by the Chicago Mass Choir, The William Singers, Dexter Walker & Zion Movement, Jr. Sensationals, and Sidney Buckner & YIU. April 17. eventbrite.com

2. Earth Day Action

With Earth Day just around the corner, join Trash People of McKinley Park for a community clean up. Registration is required by all participants, and the effort begins at 10 a.m. in front of Cadinho Bakery. Equipment is provided. April 18. eventbrite.com

3. Run (Barely)

For those looking to do the bare minimum while reaping high reward, The Lazy Run 0.5k should check your boxes. The ultra mini-marathon consists of a jog down the block, a lap around Churchill Park, and then it’s back to Lottie’s Pub in Bucktown for complementary pizza, doughnuts, and more. April 18. eventbrite.com

4. Cats and Cocktails

Calling all current (and aspiring) cat ladies: Frank & Mary’s Tavern in Avondale will host a philanthropic National Cat Lady Day party this Sunday in collaboration with Harmony House for Cats. Enjoy a selection of cat-themed cocktails, a slew of raffle prizes including a Gucci wallet, and a chance to meet — and potentially adopt — some four-legged feline friends at Harmony House. April 19. frankandmarystavern.com

5. Timeless Finds

Pickwick Vintage brings L.A. to Chicago with their collection of vintage jewelry, clothing, textiles, and more. Tickets are available in advance online, and vintage connoisseurs can convene at the Chicago Athletic Hotel this Sunday. April 19. pickwickvintage.com