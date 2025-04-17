1. Let’s Dance

The Red Clay Dance Company makes their anticipated return to the Columbia College Dance Center to present “16” this weekend. The concert features the world premiere Field: New Ground by choreographer Bebe Miller alongside Vershawn Sanders-Ward’s re-imagining of Written on the Flesh. April 17-19. dance.colum.edu

2. For All Eggs-plorers

Bring your baby chicks to the Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens for their South Loop Easter Egg Hunt, Chicago’s Biggest Easter Egg Hunt in the South Loop. The event will include an animal petting zoo, face painters, balloon artists, sports games, prizes, and a visit with the Easter Bunny. April 19. southloopeasteregghunt.com

3. This Ain’t Texas

The Chicago Athletic Association’s quarterly skate rink pop-up is back, this time with a country theme. At Roller Rodeo at The Track, expect high-energy performances, local vendors slingin’ western-inspired goods, and plenty of time to skate to hits from Beyoncé and Chappell Roan. Western wear is highly encouraged. April 19. hyattexperiences.com

4. A Pick-Me-Up Dessert

Eataly Chicago is hosting Hand-On: Tiramisù alle Fragole this weekend. Attendees of this event will first observe Eataly’s Scuola Chef prepare the strawberry-infused dish before diving right in to assemble the recipe themselves. Seating is first-come, first-served. April 20. eventbrite.com

5. Surrender to the Music

End your weekend festivities at Swanky Swing, a monthly live-band venue offering a dance space for the Chicago swing dancing community. Hosted every third Sunday, this weekend will have the Myles Hayes Quartet with prizes given to “best dressed individual” and “best dressed couple.” April 20. eventbrite.com.