1. Jurassic poetry

T.S. Elliott may have written, “April is the cruelest month,” and however true that may be, the plus side is that it’s National Poetry Month. Coinciding with Poetry Month, the Field Museum has put together a unique exhibit that joins dinosaurs and poetry together. Called Poems by Eric Elshtain, the exhibit features poems from the museum’s Poet-in-Residence. Through April 2023. fieldmuseum.org

2. Chill Out

You’re bound to have a good time at the Waldos Forever Fest. Presented by Dispensary 33, the cannabis-themed festival in Andersonville makes its Chicago return for the first time since recreational weed became legal in the state. And don’t miss performances from Shea Couleé, Sudan Archives and Junglepussy. April 23. do312.com/waldosforeverfest

3. Lasso’ed In

A live comedy show, anyone? Jamie Lee, a Ted Lasso co-executive producer as well as actress, comedian and author, is doing a show at The Den Theatre this weekend. In addition to working on Ted Lasso, Lee has also appeared in series like Crashing, Girl Code and Conan. April 22 and 23. thedentheatre.com

4. I Am [Not] Trying to Break Your Heart

Wilco fans, this one’s for you. The band’s fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. To commemorate the special occasion, Wilco will be playing three shows at the Auditorium Theatre. Also, be sure to look out for the album’s re-release at some point this year. Through April 24. auditoriumtheatre.org

5. Balancing Acts

If you’re looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, the Chicago Circus & Performing Arts Festival has come to town. There will be a variety of performances, from burlesque to traditional circus and clowning shows, to check out. Through April 24. chicagoplays.com