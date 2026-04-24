1. Indie Venues Only

Experience the best of the local performing arts scene at CIVL Fest, a series of events showcasing and supporting the city’s independent venues. Catch a variety of concerts and shows held at 20 venues throughout the city. You might find a new favorite performer. April 24-25. civlchicago.com

2. Move Your Body

Catch the tail end of West Town Wellness Week, a neighborhood event focused on health and well-being. Take part in free community events like a family bike ride and a guided meditation and art workshop, and enjoy a variety of free or discounted fitness classes. April 24-26. westtownchamber.org

3. Celebrate the Planet

Take some time to commemorate Earth Day and Arbor Day at Lincoln Park Zoo’s Earth Week. The zoo is hosting free educational activities like a horticulture tour, scavenger hunt, and penguin feeding. Plus, you’ll have the chance to “adopt” a real animal (and receive a stuffed animal in return). April 24-26. www.lpzoo.org

4. Flavors of Northalsted

Go for a stroll on Halsted Street during Taste of Northalsted, a food and drink crawl through Chicago’s vibrant LGBTQ+ neighborhood. More than 20 local spots will be serving food and beverage samples, including Elevate Coffee, AJI Omakase, and Good Times Brewery. April 25. northalsted.com

5. For the Collectors

Collect-A-Con, the largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention in the country, is making a stop in Chicago this weekend. There’ll be 900 vendors at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, making it easy to add Funko Pops, Pokemon cards, anime merch, and more to your collection. April 25-26. collectaconusa.com