1. International Art

Experience art from all over the world this weekend without ever leaving the city. Expo Chicago, an annual contemporary and modern art festival, is returning to Navy Pier for its 12th year. Explore more than 170 galleries from 36 countries, all displayed in the pier’s Festival Hall. April 25-27. expochicago.com

2. Reflecting on History

This is the last weekend the Chicago Cultural Center will display the award-winning exhibition A Movement in Every Direction. These works from 12 artists address the ongoing impacts of the Great Migration of the 20th century, during which about 6 million African Americans left the rural South for areas across the North and West, including Chicago. April 25-27. chicago.gov

3. Bottoms Up

Already a rum-lover or need a proper introduction to the spirit? Head to the Logan Square Auditorium for the Chicago Rum Festival and sample more than 200 types of rum. Stick around after the main tasting to drink daiquiri cocktails while listening to a retro soundtrack. April 26. eventbrite.com

4. In Full Bloom

Take in the elusive cherry blossom trees in all their glory at Hanami, a viewing festival in Jackson Park. These pale pink and white flowers bloomed for the first time in two years, and they’re expected to reach their peak soon. The Saturday event will also feature Japanese drumming, origami folding, and postcard art. April 26. eventbrite.com

5. Movies, Music, and a Market

Mubi Fest, an international film and culture festival, is kicking off its world tour this weekend in Chicago. The “weekend-long celebration of cinema,” hosted at the Salt Shed and Music Box Theatre, features new films and curated classics, as well as performances from music artists. In between showings, grab a bite to eat at the outdoor Mubi Market. April 26-27. mubifest.com