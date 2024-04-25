1. Frame by Frame

The Cinema Femme Short Film Festival is set to illuminate the Music Box Theatre. Celebrating its sixth anniversary and second in-person showcase, the festival honors the creativity of female and non-binary filmmakers. The event will feature the Chicago premiere of the Sundance-acclaimed Estonian film, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, and a selection of 20 short films. Attendees can look forward to engaging workshops, including a screenwriting session from DePaul University and a post-production panel with industry experts from Optimus, Periscope Post & Audio, Noisefloor, and Anachrony Post, moderated by Joanna Woods. The festival promises a blend of education, collaboration, and celebration of emerging talent. Apr. 25-May 1. musicboxtheatre.com

2. Stitches of Imagination

Join the vibrant community of Quilt Connection Chicago for a day filled with fabric and flair at the Mayfair Presbyterian Church. This year’s Quilt Show promises an array of activities that cater to everyone from novices to needlework experts. Revel in the rich tapestry of quilts, each piece a testament to the group’s 30-year legacy of sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, and, of course, quilting. Admission is free, offering a perfect opportunity to mingle with over 40 artisans, learn new techniques, or simply bask in the beauty of quilted art. Apr. 27. quiltconnection.org

3. Chic Cosplay Brunch

Celebrate the spirit of Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo weekend with a unique fusion of cuisine and cosplay at the Dim Sum and Drag: Anime Brunch at Furama Restaurant. This vibrant gathering invites you to indulge in a buffet-style dim sum while being entertained by talented Asian drag performers embodying beloved anime characters. The event promises an immersive experience where guests can also participate by donning their best cosplay outfits to compete for prizes. Apr. 27. dice.fm

4. Holy Comedy Bingo

Bible Bingo, now in its 14th year, is a comedic gem that delves into the Catholic tradition of fundraising through bingo. The show stars Mrs. Mary Margaret O’Brien, a vivacious former nun turned head of a fictional archdiocese fundraising department. This interactive comedy marries the need for parish funds with Mrs. O’Brien’s zeal, resulting in a night filled with bible trivia, audience participation, and spontaneous humor at the Greenhouse Theater Center. Apr. 26-27. greenhousetheater.org

5. Come Together

Uzbek Culture Day at the Uzbek American Association of Chicago Youth Club will be a potluck-style gathering, with attendees encouraged to bring their dishes and join in the festivities. The event promises engaging games and cultural activities, where folks can connect, share stories, and revel in the diverse heritage of Uzbekistan. Apr. 27. eventbrite.com