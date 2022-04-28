PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Spring Makers

Merchandise Mart is hosting a One of a Kind Spring Show for those who make. The show will feature more than 300 artists and designers selling ceramics, paintings, photography, and more. Food and drink will be available, along with live music and an opportunity to participate in workshops with the artists themselves. April 29-May 1. oneofakindshowchicago.com

2. Rumble

There’s a drinking opportunity every weekend in Chicago — or every day if you’re so inclined — but there’s only one Chicago Rum Fest. Taking place this weekend at the Logan Square Auditorium, attendees have the chance to try more than 50 rum expressions. There are three ticket options, ranging from the industry session to a VIP session, and each includes tastings and conversations with industry professionals. April 30. chicagorumfest.com

3. Neighborhood Brews

If rum doesn’t suit your palate, follow the yellow brick road, better known as Irving Park road, and find yourself at the Northwest Brewfest, a Chicagoan’s Oz. This event brings together 14 brewers and fermenters from the Northwest Side of the city for a night of tastings. April 30. northrivercommission.org

4. Going Home

The Weinberg/Newtown Galleries Key Change exhibition opens this Friday in partnership with the nonprofit Mercy Housing Lakefront. The exhibit addresses alternative ways of living in Chicago, with interpretations from artists, architects, and activists. Mediums include silent home movies, sculpture, and collage, all communicating the feeling of being home and the memories that come from it. April 29-July 16. weinbergnewtongallery.com

5. Prepped to Groove

The UK band PREP is kicking off their U.S. tour on Sunday at Chicago’s storied Subterranean venue. Their music is somewhere between pop and soul, with a healthy amount of synths and groove to make you move. May 1. subt.net