1. British Invasion

Catch British popstar Lily Allen live this Friday and Saturday as she performs her most recent album, West End Girl, at the Auditorium Theatre. With Allen’s signature bluntness and British edge, it’s a show that promises plenty of personality. April 3-4. ticketmaster.com

2. Love and Music

Head to Roosevelt University’s Ganz Hall this Friday to experience the musical stylings of opera singers Ben Burney and José Vargas Ramírez. The program also features a 15-minute student-commissioned opera, which explores the program’s central question: What is ugly beautiful love? April 3. eventbrite.com

3. The Hunt Is On

Hop over to Lincoln Park Zoo for their annual Spring Egg-Stravaganza — the Easter egg hunt to end all Easter egg hunts. Arrive early to take advantage of the carousel and train rides, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, and face painting. Lunch and breakfast are available for purchase at the Park Place Café, including mimosas for those who are too old to participate in the hunt. April 4. lpzoo.org

4. Oars Up

Row, row, row your way to The Embassy in Little Italy for a viewing of the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race, hosted by Chicago Community Sculling. Tickets for the event are donation-based, starting at $25. Enjoy breakfast and a raffle, which includes prizes like an overnight stay on St. Joe River and a private rowing lesson. April 4. eventbrite.com

5. Sip Into Spring

Enjoy a selection of carefully curated springtime teas, finger foods, and a lollipop wall this Saturday and Sunday at Alma at Hotel Zachary. Tickets cost $65 for adults and $50 for children, and include the KidCreate craft activity and a mini Easter egg basket as a keepsake. April 4-5. almahotelzachary.com