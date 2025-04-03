1. Te Invito Al Cine

Film lovers will certainly enjoy the month of April as the Chicago Latino Film Festival, North America’s longest-running Latino film celebration, returns this weekend for its 41st year. The festival will showcase 51 features and 30 shorts of varying genres — many of which are world premiers, North American premiers, or U.S. premiers. April 3-14. chicagolatinofilmfestival.org

2. All You Can Eataly

Join Eataly Chicago for First Fridays every month in 2025. Tickets include one punch card to redeem five tastings at their counters, which include housemade fresh pasta, Roman-style pizza alla pala, housemade pasticcini, and many more curated bites. Don’t like any of these? The offers change seasonally, so there will always be something new to try. April 4. eventbrite.com

3. Spring Cleaning

Trash People, in collaboration with Bridgeport Environmentalists and Bridgeport Alliance, is hosting a Bridgeport Community Clean Up. Bring appropriate clothing, comfortable shoes, and a friend as this will litter–ally be a lot of fun. Supplies and equipment will be provided. Registration is required. April 5. eventbrite.com

4. Soothe the Soul

In celebration of its 150th Anniversary, Merz Apothecary has organized its first herbal workshop. This hands-on, interactive workshop will teach participants about the history of herbs and teas, how to understand the difference between an herb, tea, and a blend, about the benefits of using herbs and teas, and how to build your own blend. April 6. eventbrite.com

5. Chag Sameach!

Celebrate Passover at Graystone Tavern where Merriam Levkowitz is set to host Passover Drag Brunch. Guests will enjoy a live performance with a side of comedy, play games and win prizes, all while sipping themed drinks and munching on Passover-friendly food. April 6. eventbrite.com.