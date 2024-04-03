1. Dance the Night Away

Step into the rhythm at the 7th Annual Spring Social Dance Party & Fundraiser hosted by Austin Coming Together. The event features raffles, silent auctions, dance lessons, a live DJ, and an open bar. It’s a night of fun at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, and your participation supports the Austin Community Hub and their mission to improve the quality of life in Chicago’s Austin community. April 5. one.bidpal.net

2. A Design and Jewelry Extravaganza

Explore the art of design at The West Loop Design & Jewelry Show. This event showcases a curated selection of modernism, vintage, and estate jewelry, along with contemporary works. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago. Don’t miss this blend of history and style at Plumbers Hall. April 6. gourmetexpos.com

3. Pop Into the Cinema

Delve into the diverse world of Asian cinema with weekly screenings of a variety of Asian movies from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China. This week, catch Japanese movies OUT and TAKANO TOFU. Tickets are $10, with discounts for seniors and students, and free entry for high school students accompanied by a paying adult. April 7. asianpopupcinema.org

4. Independent!

Join the vibrant Greek Heritage Parade in Greektown. Presented by ENOSIS, this colorful event commemorates Greek Independence Day with traditional costumes, music, and dance performances. It’s a cultural spectacle that brings the spirit of Greece to the heart of Chicago. April 7. greektownchicago.org

5. Cheers to Craft Beers

Celebrate National Beer Day at Farm Bar with Spiteful Brewing. Enjoy an array of Spiteful’s finest beers, including the exclusive Farm Bar Lager, paired with delicious appetizers. Participate in the raffle to win a gift card and make your beer-tasting experience one to remember. April 7. ​​farm-bar.com