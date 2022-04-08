PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Art by the Water

EXPO CHICAGO has made its return. After taking a pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrated contemporary art event is back. The expo, which, according to the website, “serves as the site of the first international art fair in the Americas,” will feature 140 exhibitors at Navy Pier. Through April 10. expochicago.com

2. Something for the Cinephiles

The Music Box is celebrating the impressive oeuvre of David Lynch. The theater has organized David Lynch: A Complete Retrospective – The Return, showcasing his expansive filmography. So if you’re in the mood to rewatch Blue Velvet or Lost Highway on the big screen, make your way to the Music Box. Through April 14. musicboxtheatre.com

3. Mangia, Mangia

Chicago Restaurant Week is here! Support local restaurants and reacquaint yourself with some of the many reasons why Chicago is such an incredible food city. Chow down at participating restaurants such as Beatrix, Bayan Ko, and Chicago Oyster House. Through April 10. choosechicago.com

4. Stretch It Out

One way to experience “Immersive Van Gogh” is to walk around the exhibit, soaking up the sunflowers and thick brushstrokes among the throngs of fellow art lovers. Another is to take a yoga class inside the exhibit. The Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga experience invites participants to take a yoga class with Van Gogh’s art as backdrop. Folks can purchase individual tickets as well as yoga passes. Through May 28. vangoghchicago.com

5. Spirited Away

For fans of agave and art, this event may be a perfect fit. The exhibition Agave!, which includes art made out of agave fiber, is celebrating its final weekend at the Epiphany Center for the Arts in the West Loop. Agave! features work from Mexican and U.S. artists, showcased in the 19th Century Church of the Epiphany. April 9. epiphanychi.com