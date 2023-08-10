Five Things Aug 11-13

1. For the Fans

The long-running fan and comic convention Fan Expo Chicago has something for everyone this year. From cosplay contests and art commissions to celebrity Q&As, there’s loads to see and do. This year’s convention is headlined by a reunion of the Back To The Future cast members, but be on the lookout for celebrities like Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad as well. Aug. 10-13, fanexpohq.com

2. A Good House is Hard to Find

Pilsen’s My House Music Festival is headlined by some of the hottest local DJs and producers, like Derrick Carter, Joeski, DJ Gonzo and more. This fest is a clear winner for those who would like to dance their weekend away. Aug. 12-13, seetickets.us

3. Saturday is for Stand-up

Popular stand-up comic and comedy writer Alington Mitra steps into the Den Theatre to deliver a hilarious night to the Wicker Park venue. Mitra has written for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and has performed stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As one of the top up-and-coming comedians in the country, this is a can’t miss. Aug. 12, thedentheatre.com

4. If I Could Turn Back Time

Get your leather jackets, mullets, and shades ready as Roscoe Village turns back the clock across six blocks for Retro on Roscoe. Expect to jam out to 80’s and 90’s throwbacks as you’re perusing the many antiques on sale. After that, make sure to check out the vintage car show or take the kids to have some fun with face painting and balloon artists. Aug. 11-13, starevents.com

5. A Moving Performance

The largest and oldest Black parade, the Bud Billiken Parade is here for its 94th anniversary. Celebrating the back-to-school season with marching bands, drill teams, and floats down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the parade stretches over two miles. This year’s parade will be led by Grammy-winning poet J. Ivy. Aug. 12, www.budbillikenparade.org