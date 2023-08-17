1. A Fiesta Festival

There’s something for everyone at the ninth annual Pilsen Fest, with musicians, chefs, poets, mixologists, painters, and other artists coming together to celebrate the Latino/Mexican community. Nortech: Bostich & Fussible, Ivohé, Vondré, and many others are featured in this year’s lineup. The festival will feature an artist and Latinx author’s pavilion, a kids workshop, and a slow and low: Chicago lowrider event. Aug. 19 – 20 pilsenfestchicago.com

2. A Pig-licious Weekend

Back for its 23rd year, Ribfest Chicago is ready to dish out 50,000 pounds of pork over the three-day festival taking place in North Center. With 25 different musical guests set to perform, attendees will be entertained as they explore the 20-plus food vendors featured at the fest, not all of whom are selling ribs. Aug. 18 – 20 Ribfest-chicago.com

3. A Cultural Celebration

Taking place at the Chicago Cultural Center, Japanese Festival Chicago is a free event aimed to expand your mind and belly with traditional and contemporary Japanese performances as well as authentic Japanese cuisine. Expect performances from Japanese folk dance group Team Kawachiondo and classes in traditional art like origami and calligraphy. Aug. 19 Japanese-city.com

4. Get in Losers, We’re Going Skating!

Skate Chicago is a free, four-day recreational skate event aiming to bring skaters from around the world together for a joy ride around Chicago. The event routes have an educational touch, with skaters visiting Walt Disney’s home, the location of the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, and the Air and Water show. Make sure to bring your skates and a helmet, and remember to register before attending. Aug. 17 – 20 skatechicago.org

5. Sip, Sway and Sangria

Drink and dance the night away in Humboldt Park at Sangria Festival Chicago. Soak up the sangria with Latin cuisine, as vendors will be selling paella, jibaritos, and more. Enjoy your buzz as you listen to musicians like DJ Non Stop and watch performances from Latin dancers. August 19 – 20 sangriafestivalchicago.com