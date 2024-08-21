1. Put It In Ink

The first annual Chicago Rosemont Tattoo Festival will be this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Get a few new tattoos and show off your current body art to other tattoo appreciators. Appointments will be available with some of the best talent in the tattoo world, including artists from Ink Masters. Live entertainment and vendors will be there to keep the party going all weekend. August 23-25. ticketvillain.com

2. The Companies You Keep

The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project will host their showcase, Divination: The Dancing Souls of Black Folk this weekend at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Tickets are free for this celebratory event in Black dance and culture. Several dance companies will combine their skills in this seamless performance in the park. August 24. chicagoblackdancelegacy.com

3. Party with Pink

Pop artist Pink is extending her Summer Carnival 2024 tour at Soldier Field on Saturday night. Special guests Sheryl Crow and The Script will also be performing. Grab your tickets and head to this roving carnival. August 24. choosechicago.com

4. Latin Love

Get ready to celebrate Latin culture at Navy Pier’s annual LatiNxt celebration. The event is free, featuring modern and cutting-edge Latin music and art. The festival focuses on the up and coming in the Latin music world, so you can get the chance to get ahead of the trends and see the newest the genre has to offer. August 24-25. navypier.org

5. Time for a Triathlon

Whether you’re looking for a personal challenge or just want to watch, the Chicago Triathlon is a great place to find some fierce competition. Watch competitors bike, swim, and run along the lakefront starting at Montrose Harbor, down Lake Shore drive, and ending in Grant Park. People from all ages will be competing so find a spot and cheer on the athletes — or enter yourself in the race and see how far you can go. August 25. triathalonmajors.com