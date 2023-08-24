1. Triple Threat

Prepare to run, swim, and bike your way down Lake Shore Drive this weekend in the Chicago Triathlon. One of the largest triathlons in the world, this year focuses on accessibility. Three courses with different lengths and a kids race ensure that everyone can participate in the event. Aug 26 – 27 chicagotriathlon.com

2. I Bet You Look Good on the Dance Floor

English Indie Rock band Arctic Monkeys makes a big impact this Sunday at the United Center. Joined by Irish band Fontaines D.C., you can expect a few hits from Arctic Monkey’s latest album, The Car. Aug 27 vividseats.com

3. A Pizza Town

Need an outlet to express your undying appreciation for pizza? Check out the Salt Shed this weekend for the second annual Pizza City Fest. From Detroit-style to deep dish, the world of pizza is yours for the taking. With over 40 pizzerias participating, you might want to come on an empty stomach. Aug 26 – 27 pizzacityfest.com

4. Walk and Chalk

If you would like to see some stunning art without the museum vibe, check out Chalk Howard Street this Saturday. Located just east of the Howard red line L stop between Paulina Street and Ashland Avenue, tour 3D chalk art and enjoy local food for this one-day experience. For $25 you can even reserve a pavement chalk square for your own creations (the chalk is included in the price). Aug 26 howardstreetchicago.com

5. First Impressions

Actor and Comedian Jay Pharoah makes an appearance at the Den Theatre this Saturday for a special live taping. Widely known for his near-perfect celebrity impressions, the Saturday Night Live alum will make your weekend gut-wrenchingly funny. Aug 26thedentheatre.com