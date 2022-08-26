1. A Micro Film Fest

Start your weekend with the first annual Festival au Cinéma. This micro film festival by Haven Chicago will take place all weekend long at the Den Theatre. Each film offers a glimpse into the unorthodox, providing a spotlight on the next generation of digital storytellers and filmmakers. August 26-28. havenchi.org

2. A Taste for Something Greek

With summer coming to a close, there’s only so much time left for an outdoor food festival. Luckily enough, Taste of Greektown is returning for its 31st appearance on Halsted Street. The fest aims to blend old world traditions with a modern freshness, both with their food and entertainment. August 26-28. chicagoevents.com

3. A Different Look

If you’re trying to see a spin on everyday objects, Mu Gallery has an exciting new exhibition for you. World that Awaits, curated by Amay Kataria, is a body of work by Chicago-based artists. Each piece invites viewers to think of a world outside of categories and trajectories. August 26-Sept. 17. Muartgallery.com

4. A First-Time-Ever Party

You have the chance to witness history and a good time at the Thalia Hall Block Party. Taking place one day only, this is their first block party and a memorable one at that. There will be a variety of local vendors, food, drink and live music, with an appearance by Thee Sacred Souls. Any donations will go toward the Pilsen Food Pantry. August 27. thaliahallchicago.com

5. A Beloved Fest

One summer in the early 1980’s, four Bucktown artists got together and decided to show their work in the park. Decades later, it’s now known as Bucktown Arts Fest. Free of charge, you’ll see great photography, ceramics, painting, jewelry, and more. August 27-28. bucktownartsfest.com