1. Metal Mania

Heavy metal band Metallica will play two shows at Soldier Field this weekend. They will be joined by two visiting acts both nights of the show to make for a full night of metal music. Whether you’re a seasoned metal-head or just getting into it, grab some tickets and head to the field for a night guaranteed to have you up on your feet and screaming with the music. August 9 and 11. choosechicago.com

2. Parade Party

The 95th Bud Billiken Parade will take place this Saturday down King Drive. This parade is the second largest parade in the country and is a true celebration of the community that surrounds it. The parade will include community members, floats, and immense enthusiasm in this day-long celebration. August 10. budbillikenparade.org

3. Air Show Extravaganza

The ever-popular Chicago Air and Water Show will be taking place this weekend and it’s sure to draw a crowd. This show is the largest free event of its kind in the country. For the best view, head down to North Avenue Beach, the focal point of the show. If the beach isn’t really your thing, find a rooftop restaurant and wait for the air show magic to happen. August 10-11. chicago.gov

4. Lobster Lovers Rejoice

If you’re looking for a true New England dining experience in the heart of Chicago, head no further than The Great American Lobster Fest on Navy Pier this weekend. Fresh lobster from East Coast waters will be flown in for the event. Live music, cold beverages, and local crafters will scatter the area along the pier to round out the whole experience. August 10-11. greatamericanlobsterfest.com

5. Veggie Tales

Vegans and vegetarians unite for Veggie Fest Chicago, one of the largest vegetarian food and wellness festivals in North America. The event is free, so bring as many people as you like and delight in the veggie lifestyle. Aside from the great food that will be available, there will also be speakers sharing their stories of wellness and healthy lifestyles. After you’re done getting your wellness education, lay back on the lawn and listen to the live music. Aug 10-11. yourchicagoguide.com