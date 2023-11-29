1. ‘Tis the Season to Be Sexy

Spice up the holidays by seeing The Buttercracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque for its opening weekend. Having sold out shows since 2016, this hilarious and sexy performance will take place at the Greenhouse Theater. Keep an eye out for their special events, like the Burlesque 101 class taking place on Saturday. Nov. 30-Dec. 30. thebuttcrackerburlesque.com

2. Mend Your Relationship with Clothes

Give your favorite sweater some TLC at the Mending Lab with SAIC teacher Savneet Talwar and artist Tanya Gill. This workshop repairs garments with holes or tears to learn the stories our clothing, and their imperfections, tell. Dec. 2. imss.org

3. A Day for Tacos and Tostadas

Are you hungry? Diego Chicago is putting on a pop-up series, starting with a special guest, 2023 James Beard Award-nominated Chef Zubair Mohajir from Lilac Tiger. The series asks chefs to create a dish for the evening, with Mohajir offering a taco and tostada of his own creation. Dec. 3. DiegoChicago.com

4. Support Chicago Artists

Tackle some holiday shopping at Maker Mall at the Salt Shed, a shopping event that features items from local women and minority-owned businesses. This free event allows you to browse the many vendors while enjoying warm holiday beverages and the like. Dec. 3. eventbrite.com

5. Get Crafty!

Does it look as though the Grinch decorated your holiday table? Tune into your DIY skills at the Wine Cork Crafts: Tabletop Christmas Trees event put on by Winestyles. Bring your own corks, or use the ones provided for you, and create a holiday centerpiece that will impress the in-laws. Dec. 3. eventbrite.com