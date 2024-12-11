1. Crumb One, Crumb All!

Don’t crumble under pressure this weekend while competing for Legler Regional Library’s Gingerbread House Decorating Contest. Legler is asking for competitors to come with unique, beautiful, or jaw-droppingly detailed gingerbread houses, which will be judged by their staff on the 19th. This contest is open to high schoolers only and kits will be provided starting Thursday. Supplies are limited. December 12-19. chipublib.bibliocommons.com

2. Do It With Style

The last event for JazzCity’s annual concert series for this year will be held in the South Shore Cultural Center. Presented by the Jazz Institute of Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Park District, the free event is a great opportunity to see world-class musicians as it continues the legacy of Chicago’s jazz community. December 13. jazzinchicago.org

3. Ascend to New Heights

Images will light up the sky this weekend at Navy Pier’s Holiday Drone Show, part of their new holiday-themed shows. Insider tip: Stand on the South Dock, just west of the Wave Wall, for the best viewing experience. December 13. navypier.org

4. Happy Solstice

While we wait for spring, attend the free Winter Solstice Festival at the Nature Center. Combat the winter blues with fun activities such as stargazing with Chicago Astronomer, acoustic guitar performances, chestnut tasting, wooden bird decorating, and the opportunity to walk along the luminary-lit main loop. December 14. chicagoparkdistrict.com

5. Crafty Business

Discover the artistry of top artisans in food, fashion, home goods, and more at the Chicago Artisan Market in Fulton Market. With the purchase of general admission, you’ll have the chance to meet with and shop from local, independently owned businesses. Children under 12 get in free with a parent or guardian. December 15. chicagoartisanmarket.com