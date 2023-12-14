1. A Friday of Films

Tune into a night of mini movies at the second annual Urban Short Film Festival, taking place at Cinema Chatham. With more than 15 short films, the audience can expect to hear stories of love, activism, horror, and more. Dec. 15. eventbrite.com

2. Ain’t Nothing Square About This Dance

Bring your partner round and round at Swappin’ Boots, a queer two-step night at Judson and Moore Distillery. If you don’t know how to two-step, Billingsley & Earp are hosting lessons right before the event. Listen to the live band, enjoy Judson & Moore’s house-distilled spirits and handmade cocktails, and be in a safe community to dance the night away. Dec 16. dicefm.com

3. A Gay Old Time

Tired of the holiday music? Pretty Things and High Society are hosting a Holiday Bash at D.S. Tequila Company that’s dedicated to R&B, hip hop, and twerk music. This LGBTQ+ event aims to be a safe space for queer people and allies to “Sing, Dance, Party, & Be Pretty.” Dec. 16 eventbrite.com

4. Christmas Time Is Here!

Listen to Peanuts holiday hits at Chicago Artopia Present: Charlie Brown Christmas with Chris White Trio, and special guest, the Hubbard High School Chorus. The trio will perform the album in its entirety, filling the West Lawndale Branch of the Chicago Public Library with a festive feeling. Dec. 17. chicagoartopia.com

5. Shop While They Spin

Still need to do holiday shopping? CirquesExperience and Yes Ma’am Circus are hosting a Holiday Market filled with local artists! Bring the kids to watch the circus performances as you shop. Dec 17. cirquesexperience.com