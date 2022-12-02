1. A Fair Christmas

For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org

2. Gift Guided

Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com

3. Glide Over

‘Tis the season where the middle of the city freezes over for Millenium Park Ice Skating. Whether you’re looking for skating lessons or breaking the ice on a date, this rink has something for everyone. Nov. 19-March 6. milleniumparkfoundation.org

4. Wild Lights

One of the more Instagrammable events you can go to this winter is ZooLights. Held each year in the Lincoln Park Zoo, lose yourself in an array of multicolored light shows. Nov. 19-Jan. 1. lpzoo.org

5. When It Snows, It Pours

The Salt Shed is having their first Winterglow with a holiday market and beer garden. Spanning across two weekends, there will be a range of vendors, food, drink, music, and riverfront fire pits to warm you up. Dec. 2-4. saltshedchicago.com